CarParts.com and PowerStop to Celebrate Independence Day with Front Row Motorsports

McDowell Will Hit the Track with Patriotic Scheme on July 5th

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 30, 2020) – CarParts.com and longtime partner PowerStop are joining together to celebrate this coming July 4th weekend at the world-famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Debuting a new star-spangled theme, CarParts.com will be the primary sponsor of Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Ford Mustang on Sunday, July 5th, with PowerStop-the leading brand in performance brake system upgrades-serving as a co-primary partner. All PowerStop brake system upgrade kits are sold at CarParts.com.

One of NASCAR’s most prestigious events, the Brickyard 400, moves to July 4th weekend for the first time in NASCAR Cup Series history. The Brickyard will also play host to the NTT IndyCar Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series events on Saturday, prior to Sunday’s race, where the No. 34 CarParts.com Ford Mustang will compete in the NASCAR Cup Series. All three races will be televised nationally on NBC.

“We’re honored to take part in this historic occasion at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as we all commemorate America’s independence,” said Lev Peker, CEO of CarParts.com and its parent company, US Auto Parts. “We’re proud to have CarParts.com and our friends at PowerStop featured on the No. 34 machine of Michael McDowell and the Front Row Motorsports team. We hope our car’s scheme will bring joy to our fellow hardworking Americans as we all observe the nation’s birthday.”

CarParts.com returns as a partner with FRM as McDowell continues to have career-best finishes this season. The support for McDowell has extended off the track, as McDowell recently received a PowerStop Z36 Truck & Tow Brake Upgrade Kit for his 2017 Ford F-150. McDowell will continue to showcase upgrades from CarParts.com throughout the year.

Keeping customers across America on the road, the e-commerce business offers an easy-to-navigate, mobile-friendly website and a 90-day return policy to assure customers they will get the right parts, guaranteed. CarParts.com is also a prime destination to find PowerStop products. PowerStop has pioneered the performance brake upgrade category by providing exceptional-quality brake parts and full brake kits at affordable prices.

“This is such a big weekend with us running at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the July 4 weekend,” said McDowell. “Having CarParts.com and PowerStop join us with a very cool paint scheme makes us want to run up front and have a great finish for them. I’ve really enjoyed working with CarParts.com and now I’m starting to work on putting new PowerStop brakes on my truck. I encourage everyone to check out their sites to see how they can help you, too.”

For more information about CarParts.com, visit CarParts.com. For more information about PowerStop, visit PowerStop.com.

About CarParts.com

Established in 1999, CarParts.com is an e-commerce auto parts retailer that specializes in OE replacement collision, repair, and maintenance parts. With over 50 million parts delivered, we’ve helped millions of drivers across the United States find the right parts to fix their cars and keep their vehicles on the road. Our vehicle selector and easy-to-navigate, mobile-friendly website offer customers guaranteed fitment and a convenient online shopping experience. Paired with our 90-day return policy and satisfaction guarantee, CarParts.com makes it easier than ever to get the parts you need delivered straight to your door. CarParts.com’s parent US Auto Parts trades under NASDAQ:PRTS.

Twitter: @CarPartscom

Instagram: @CarPartscom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/carpartscom/

About PowerStop

PowerStop is on a mission to deliver an easy way for any driver to upgrade to quality brakes – no matter where or how they use their vehicle. Taking the difficulty out of upgrading, our performance brake kits directly bolt-on your vehicle with ease to get you back on the road quicker with components that out-perform standard, off the shelf parts at an affordable price. With 30 years of experience innovating the aftermarket brake world, we offer braking performance you can trust to give you complete control on the brake pedal regardless of your vehicle type and driving style.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.