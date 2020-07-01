Ryan Newman – Indy Advance

Team: No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Race Format: 400 miles, 160 laps, Stage Lengths: 50-50-60

Brickyard 400 – Sunday, July 5 at 4 p.m. ET on NBC, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

NASCAR Returns to Action

· The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for the 16th race of the 2020 season. Overall, Indy will host three series across two days including the IndyCar Series, with the first time in history both IndyCar and the NCS will run at the same track in the same weekend.

· The July 4 weekend – historically held for NASCAR’s summer trip to Daytona – was replaced by Indy after the schedule changed heading into the 2020 campaign.

· Sunday’s starting lineup for the Brickyard 400 will be determined by a random draw based on teams’ order in owners’ points. Newman and the No. 6 team are 22nd in points, and will draw for a starting spot in the 13-24 group.

· Four weeks of NASCAR action were completed prior to the COVID-19 hiatus with races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville postponed.

Newman Historically at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

· Newman makes his 20th Cup start at Indy on Sunday. In 19 prior events, he has an average finish of 16th with one win back in the 2013 Brickyard 400. He took the lead from Brad Keselowski and led the final 12 laps to secure one of the most coveted wins in all of racing.

· Most recently, Newman finished eighth last season at the 2.5-mile track, which secured his spot in the 2019 NASCAR Playoffs. Dating back to 2001, Newman has six top-10s and three top-fives. He has an average finish of seventh dating back three events – including a third-place run in 2017.

· Newman has an average starting spot of 10.3 with one career pole (2013). He qualified inside the top-10 in his first eight Indy races and overall has 13 top-10 starts.

Scott Graves at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

· Graves will be atop the box for his fifth NCS start at Indy on Sunday. In four prior starts, he has a best finish of seventh with Daniel Suarez in 2017, and is coming off the eighth-place run with Newman a season ago.

· He also called three Xfinity Series races (two with Chris Buescher, one with Suarez) with a best finish of seventh in 2016.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Indy:

“Going back home to Indiana is always special to me, and anytime you visit the Brickyard, it’s a special time. I’ve been fortunate to win there in the past, and we had a good run last year putting our car into the playoffs last fall. We’re excited to have Oscar Mayer back on board, which fits well with the Independence Day weekend and everything it has to offer. We’re looking forward to the challenge and wish a happy July 4 to everyone watching.”

Last Time Out

Newman earned an 18th-place run in Sunday’s 350-mile event from Pocono. In the process, he finished third in stage two earning valuable stage points, as varying pit strategies played out over the closing laps. A day prior, Newman finished 15th after leading 13 laps.

Where They Rank

Newman is 24th in driver points after 12 races in his 2020 campaign. In owners’ points, the No. 6 is tied for 22nd with teammate Chris Buescher, but within 20 points of the 18th spot.

On the Car

Oscar Mayer returns to the No. 6 Ford this weekend in Indy. Oscar Mayer and Roush Fenway announced their continued partnership at the end of the 2019 season, as the company continues to highlight its quality meat offerings via its paint schemes throughout the season.

· The stars and stripes will don the No. 6 along with the bright color scheme of Oscar Mayer this weekend, celebrating America’s Independence Day in Indy.

About the Kraft Heinz Company

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Our Vision is To Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of approximately $26 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit https://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.