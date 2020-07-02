Allmendinger, ROVAL-Winning Partner Team Back Up

Allmendinger to Make first Xfinity Start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

AJ Allmendinger Notes

Saturday, July 4 will mark Allmendinger’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Best start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Oval) in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS): 6th (2011)

Best finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Oval) in the NCS: 10th (2008 & 2017)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Oval) in the NXS: 7th (2019)

Best finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Oval) in the NXS: 5th (2019)

Race Notes

The Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard marks the first-ever race on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the NXS

Saturday, July 4 at 3PM ET on NBC

Saturday, July 4 at 3PM ET on NBC Stages: 20/40/62 Laps

AJ Allmendinger Quote

“Here we go! I feel refreshed – I got my weekend off. My TV body needed a break after three weeks of working. We’re getting ready for Indy, a historic Xfinity race on the road course for the first time. I’m pumped for it. We’ve got Digital Ally Body Cameras back on the racecar. Last time we them on the car, we pulled her into victory lane. I’m looking forward to a double header with IndyCar on Saturday. It’s all going to be on NBC and NBC Sports. I will be starting at the back again and will have to drive to the front.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.