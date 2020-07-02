Haley Eager for Inaugural Race at Hometrack

Justin Haley Notes

Best start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Oval) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 7th (2019)

Best finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Oval) in the NXS: 5th (2019)

Haley earned Kaulig Racing their best qualifying effort and best finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2019

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Oval) in the NXS: 7th (2019)

Best finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Oval) in the NXS: 5th (2019)

Race Notes

The Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard marks the first-ever race on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the NXS

Saturday, July 4 at 3PM ET on NBC

Saturday, July 4 at 3PM ET on NBC Stages: 20/40/62 Laps

Justin Haley Quote

“We are going to my hometown racetrack this weekend: Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Last year we ran the Brickyard configuration around the oval. This year we’re going to be running the ROVAL, so we’re going to be running backwards on the front stretch doing some twists and turns through the infield, and then we will be going back on the front stretch to finish the race. It’s going to be 62 laps of hard racing. We’ve got AJ Allmendinger, the road course ace who will be helping me and Ross Chastain out this weekend. I cannot wait to get that LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet on track and hopefully get our second win of the year. I love me some road course racing, so let’s go get it done!”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com.