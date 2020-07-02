Oscar Mayer to Celebrate Independence Day with Indy Scheme

Oscar Mayer Returns to Newman’s Ford for Brickyard 400

CONCORD, N.C. (July 2, 2020) – Oscar Mayer – a three-year veteran partner of Roush Fenway, and iconic brand celebrated across America – will return to Ryan Newman’s No. 6 Ford Mustang this weekend, as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a special Independence Day celebration.

Along with Oscar Mayer’s usual bright orange and yellow colors, the No. 6 Ford will also sport a patriotic look with the red, white and blue of the American flag to help celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. Keeping true to its usual theme by highlighting the brand’s high-quality meat offerings, the iconic Oscar Mayer hot dog will also be featured on the side of Newman’s ride.

“Going back home to Indiana is always special to me, and anytime you visit the Brickyard, it’s a special time,” Newman said. “I’ve been fortunate to win there in the past, and we had a good run last year putting our car into the playoffs last fall. We are excited to have Oscar Mayer back on board, which fits well with the Independence Day weekend and everything it has to offer. We’re looking forward to the challenge and wish a happy July 4 to everyone watching.”

Newman is a former winner at the Brickyard, claiming one of motorsports’ most iconic wins back in 2013. In 19 starts at the 2.5-mile track, Newman has six top-10s and three top-fives, with an average finish of seventh dating back three events – including a third-place run in 2017.

Most recently, Newman earned an eighth-place finish a season ago at Indy, which secured his spot in the 2019 NASCAR Playoffs. To date, the South Bend, Indiana, native has seven finishes inside the top-15 as NASCAR continues its modified schedule dating back to March.

Coverage for the Brickyard 400 is set for 4 p.m. ET on NBC. Race coverage can also be heard on Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network and SiriusXM Channel 90.

About the Kraft Heinz Company

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Our Vision is To Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of approximately $26 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit https://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in NASCAR Cup Series. In its 33rd season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.