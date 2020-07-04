Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap — Indianapolis 07.04.20

ROAD COURSE VETERAN GDOVIC LEADS TOYOTA AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Brandon Gdovic scored 12th at first NASCAR road course event of the season

INDIANAPOLIS (July 4, 2020) – Brandon Gdovic (12th) was the highest-finishing Toyota driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Race 13 of 33 – 151.2 miles, 62 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Chase Briscoe*

2nd, Justin Haley*

3rd, Noah Gragson*

4th, AJ Allmendinger*

5th, Austin Cindric*

12th, BRANDON GDOVIC

19th, TIMMY HILL

21st, STEPHEN LEICHT

23rd, JOSH BILICKI

25th, HARRISON BURTON

27th, CHAD FINCHUM

33rd, RILEY HERBST

37th, BRANDON JONES

*non-Toyota driver

# # #

