Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap — Indianapolis 07.04.20

ROAD COURSE VETERAN GDOVIC LEADS TOYOTA AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY
Brandon Gdovic scored 12th at first NASCAR road course event of the season
INDIANAPOLIS (July 4, 2020) – Brandon Gdovic (12th) was the highest-finishing Toyota driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday.
Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Race 13 of 33 – 151.2 miles, 62 laps
TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS
1st, Chase Briscoe*
2nd, Justin Haley*
3rd, Noah Gragson*
4th, AJ Allmendinger*
5th, Austin Cindric*
12th, BRANDON GDOVIC
19th, TIMMY HILL
21st, STEPHEN LEICHT
23rd, JOSH BILICKI
25th, HARRISON BURTON
27th, CHAD FINCHUM
33rd, RILEY HERBST
37th, BRANDON JONES
*non-Toyota driver
# # #
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold nearly 2.8 million cars and trucks (nearly 2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2019.
Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.