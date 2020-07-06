CHEVY NCS AT INDIANAPOLIS: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

BIG MACHINE HAND SANITIZER 400

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES & QUOTES

JULY 5, 2020

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

2nd MATT KENSETH, NO. 42 MCDELIVERY CAMARO ZL1 1LE

8th TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 CHEDDAR’S SCRATCH KITCHEN CAMARO ZL1 1LE

9th BUBBA WALLACE, NO. 43 WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY CAMARO ZL1 1LE

11th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 1LE

13th KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 MONSTER ENERY CAMARO ZL1 1LE

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Kevin Harvick (Ford)

2nd Matt Kenseth (Chevrolet)

3rd Aric Almirola (Ford)

4th Brad Keselowski (Ford)

5th Cole Custer (Ford)

TEAM CHEVY NOTES AND QUOTES:

MATT KENSETH, NO. 42 MCDELIVERY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 2nd

“It was a great day for the 42 team today. It’s always nice to be up front and be in contention late in the race. Chad did a great job on the box with his calls today. We had a really good strategy and the best tires coming to the end of the race, lining up fourth behind the leader late in the race, but just couldn’t get it done to take the lead. I tried everything to get to the front, but just didn’t have quite enough to get around the No. 4 car. If we had gotten to the lead though, I know we would have been hard to beat. All in all, though, a great race for us. It felt good to run up front and was a confidence booster for all of us. Looking forward to getting to Kentucky and carrying that momentum forward.”

HEY, HOW ABOUT THAT? WERE YOU THINKING THE NEW TIRES MIGHT BE ENOUGH TO PASS THE NO. 4 OF KEVIN HARVICK?

“Man, that No. 4….even the No. 10 (Aric Almirola) and the No. 41 (Cole Custer) and the No. 14 (Clint Bowyer) which, I ran by earlier; they were just really, really fast. Like, I could get a run through (Turns) 2 and 4 and I thought I could run a little faster, but I could never get a big enough run to make the pass. Chad (Johnson, crew chief) did a spectacular job with adjustments, with strategy. I had the best tires. I was restarting fourth on the outside behind Denny (Hamlin) on the second to last restart, and I just couldn’t get up there and quite get it done. We’ve come a long way here in the last couple of weeks. It seems like we’re really gaining on it, so it was a fun day for sure.”

EARLIER IN THE WEEK, YOU WERE SAYING THIS IS ONE OF YOUR BEST RACE TRACKS AND THAT YOU HAD CONFIDENCE; BUT DID YOU REALLY THINK IT COULD BE A TOP-FIVE DAY?

“Well, I’d hoped so. We always come with the goal of winning. I feel like what makes good and bad race tracks most of the time, I feel like, is good cars and getting in position and pit stops and all the things they did to get us there. But I felt like this has been one of my better places. I’ve never been able to look at that win, but we’ve ran pretty competitive here at times. I feel like Pocono is one of my weakest and we ran pretty competitive last week. Hopefully we can carry the momentum and go to Kentucky and have a good run.”

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 CHEDDAR’S SCRATCH KITCHEN CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 8th

“We had a great No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet when we could run in clean air and record some good lap times, but unfortunately we struggled in dirty air, like a lot of our competitors today. Any time we were battling someone side by side or from behind them, our car would just build way too tight and make it tough to gain or hold track position. We just had an up-and-down day, falling back early and then playing some strategy to stay out to start Stage 3 from the fifth spot. Once the race restarted for Stage 3, we were able to hold on to that position for a while before having to make our final green flag stop of the day. Unfortunately, a yellow came our when our pit stops were cycling through, trapping us a lap down and forcing us to take the wave-around and get shuffled back in traffic again. When that final yellow flag came out and set us up for a green-white-checkered finish, my crew chief Randall Burnett made the call to come in for four fresh tires and put us 16th for the restart. I was able to capitalize on the final restart with fresher tires and race up to eighth place, which is a great finish for our day. We had to grind it out today, but it turned out in our favor.”

BUBBA WALLACE, NO. 43 WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 9th

“I guess it is good to be frustrated when you finish in the ninth-place. All-in-all, it was a good day for this No. 43 World Wide Technology (WWT) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. It was fast. We just did not have the handling underneath us. It was good down the straightaways. It did not want to turn very well – specially behind traffic. One of the more frustrating days being behind cars and just trying to maneuver. So, coming out of there with a top-10 finish is good momentum going to the Kentucky Speedway – another good track for us. We will continue the good vibes and keep staying on Jerry (Baxter, crew chief) to produce good finishes for us.”

KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 MONSTER ENERGY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 13th

“This was an Indy race to forget today. We had to make too many unscheduled returns to pit road, which cost us a lot of track position. We just had an unbelievably tight handling Monster Energy Camaro in traffic, I just could cut through the corners to make any passes Obviously I was hoping for better results for #700 today.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO MILITARY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 14th

“A nice 14th-place finish at Indy for our GEICO Military team. It was a crazy one, but overall, it was a really solid day. From start to finish, we had speed and these are the types of cars that I knew we could bring to the track that would make a difference. I’m very proud of Matt (Borland) and all of my Germain Racing guys for their hard work. To finish the first two stages in 11th and 12th and then finish the race in 14th is a great day for our program. This is our fourth top-15 finish of the season and we are going to keep stacking those up. We’ll go get them in Kentucky and keep this momentum rolling.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW SALUTES VETERANS CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 18th

“We had a really strong Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet today at the Brickyard and it was fun to be able to earn Stage points in Stages 1 and 2 and lead laps. Our Chevy was handling really well all day so we really only needed to make small adjustments throughout the race. Justin Alexander made great calls to help us get track position. Clean air is huge. We made the decision to stay out when the caution flag was displayed at the end of Stage 3. That put us in a great position for a two-lap shootout to the checkered flag. We were racing for sixth but tangled in Turn 4 coming to the checkers and ended up backing into the wall. Definitely not the finish we wanted or deserved today, but I’m proud of our effort. We had a lot of positives with earning Stage points and leading laps. It was also an honor to race with the names of 1200 veterans on the car on Independence Day weekend. I want to thank Dow for helping us to honor the true heroes.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 27th

“Our Liberty University Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE was super-fast today. It just sucks because we have had a lot of these things happen this year. It’s not a fault of anyone, it just happens and it’s a bummer for sure. We’ve had fast cars and it feels like we always have bad luck when we do. That’s what hurts even more. We just need to bring that same speed to Kentucky and hopefully we won’t have any issues there. To be leading the race like that and have a tire issue is, I guess, a good way to go out. We’ll just see what we can do in Kentucky.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 CHEVYGOODS.COM/ADAM’S POLISHES CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Sidelined by accident on lap 132; Finished 30th

“I wish we could have some luck here in Indy. Every time we come here, something happens. We had a pretty decent car, but through a series of events it just got worse. We suffered a tire issue right before we made a green flag stop, which ended our day. I hate it for my guys and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports because they have been putting in a ton of hours both at track and at the shop. We will move on to Kentucky and I hope we bring some luck with us.”

JUSTIN ALLGAIER, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Sidelined in multi-car accident at the entrance to pit road on Lap 17 – Finished 37th

WHAT WAS YOUR VANTAGE POINT AS YOU WERE COMING DOWN PIT ROAD?

“Kind of like it always has been in the past here. Starting in the back trying to go forward, the No. 15 (Brennan Poole) actually got in the back of me. I didn’t know if I got (hit) the gentleman on the No. 12 (Ryan Blaney’s crew member) or not. Once the wreck started happening in front of us and we all got bottled-up there, one car after another were getting run into. It’s just a shame. I hate it for these guys on this Ally No. 48. They’ve done such a great job. They’ve prepared so well for the circumstances. Obviously, our hearts and thoughts are for Jimmie (Johnson) and his family right now. That’s the most important piece of all this is getting him back to the race track soon. And, I wanted to do well for them today and it’s disappointing to be standing here talking to you (TV interviewer) unfortunately. But we’ll go on. I don’t know what next week looks like yet. We’ll go run the Xfinity Series race and go have a good shot at it. It’s a disappointing way to end the Brickyard 400.”

WHAT DID IT MEAN TO BE THE ONE TO GET THE CALL TO STEP IN FOR A SEVEN-TIME CHAMPION?

“I told Mr. Hendrick and I told Jimmie as well how honored I was that they would ask me to be in this role. It means a lot. It means a lot as a driver and just everybody involved, and my family. I’d like to get the opportunity again.”

