Crowe Equipment Signs on with Spencer Boyd for Multiple Races

Concord, NC (July 6, 2020) – Crowe Equipment of Jasonville, IN is expanding their motorsports marketing platform with NASCAR Gander Outdoors & RV Truck Series driver, Spencer Boyd. As part of the partnership, the specialist in new surplus and used Cat parts and whole equipment will be the primary sponsor of Boyd’s No. 20 truck during the upcoming races at Kentucky Speedway and Kansas Speedway.

Spencer Boyd commented on the new partnership, “This year, more than any others, has been about family. I race for a family team at Young’s Motorsports, many of our partners are family businesses, and we’ve all had to stick together like family in recent months to prosper. The folks over at Crowe are salt of the earth people that I’m very happy to be adding to our team.”

Crowe Equipment has been serving a great need in the heavy equipment industry since 1991. Crowe Equipment sells new Cat surplus parts, used and rebuilt Cat parts, and whole equipment. Shipping worldwide, their inventory is unmatched and their turnaround times will have your job back on track quickly. Call 1-800-741-8792 for all of your heavy equipment needs.

“Motorsports marketing has been a great strategy for our business and Spencer is well known for working hard for his partners,” stated Crowe Equipment Owner, Scott Crowe. “Getting on his (Boyd’s) No. 20 truck helps us expand our social media efforts and puts us in front of his patriotic fan base. We had Spencer out to our farm in Indiana recently to shake on the deal so we’re looking forward to seeing what a couple of Midwest fellas can do together.”

As NASCAR heads to the middle of the country over the coming weeks, Boyd a Creve Coeur, MO native had some thoughts on the upcoming races, “We’ve got four races at mile and a half tracks in July and each track has its own character. I’m looking forward to being back at each, but I especially like my chances in Kentucky and Kansas because I’ll have a bulldozer on my truck.”

After a weekend off to enjoy Independence Day with their families, Spencer and his Young’s Motorsports team are looking forward to the Crowe Equipment No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado making its debut on July 11. The Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 from Kentucky Speedway can be seen live on FS1 or heard on the Motor Racing Network or Sirius XM Radio Channel 90 beginning at 5:00pm ET.