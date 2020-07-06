NASCAR Xfinity Series Power Rankings – Indianapolis Road Course

The NASCAR Xfinity Series visited the Indianapolis Road Course for the first time in the series history and made some new history this past weekend. Late moments in the race provided some of the best racing in the season thus far.

After winning Stage 2, it looked as though Chase Briscoe was going to be victorious again in his dominant 2020 season. However, road course ringers AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric, cranked up the heat and provided a battle as the laps started to wind down. At one point, Briscoe had overshot the turn, allowing for Allmendinger and Cindric to power by him, which saw those drivers battle for the lead themselves.

Allmendinger, and Cindric began beating and banging as laps winded down, this allowed Briscoe to get right back in the picture. Both Allmendinger and Cindric actually made contact while battling for the lead. This left the door wide open for Briscoe to go right on through to take the lead again, as Allmendinger and Cindric had some aero damage that ultimately ruined their chances of ever challenging for the lead again.

As the checkers flew in the 62 lap event, it was hometown hero Chase Briscoe that claimed his fifth checkered flag of the season after leading well over half the race. With the rest of the schedule yet to be announced as well as the playoff schedule, it wouldn’t feel right without talking about Briscoe who could be an early favorite to win this year’s Xfinity Series title.

With Briscoe getting the victory, there were many other Xfinity drivers who quietly finished inside the top 10.

Here are this week’s Power Rankings following the Pennzoil 150.

Chase Briscoe- The Indiana native led 30 laps en route to victory and continued his 2020 success. In the process of scoring the victory, Briscoe also earned stage points by placing fourth in Stage 1, but kicked it up a notch by winning the second stage. He lost the lead momentarily to AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric, but found his way back to the front when lap 62 rolled around. As many fans know already, Briscoe put a goal of eight wins at the beginning of the season, and he could very well reach that number as he just needs three more victories.



Previous Week Ranking- First

Noah Gragson- Putting Pocono behind him, Gragson looked forward to the new unique challenge of the Indianapolis Road Course. The No. 9 JR Motorsports driver had a solid day finishing in the top five, despite getting turned around late in the going. He was never able to lead any laps, but finished sixth in the first stage, which allowed Gragson to get a couple of points. If Gragson was able to have another chance to do the last few laps over again, he most likely would have found himself battling with Briscoe for the win. Though, the Las Vegas native continued consistency and earned his eighth top five finish of the season.



Previous Week Ranking- Not Ranked

Justin Allgaier- A quiet but solid day for Allgaier, who replaced Jimmie Johnson in the Cup Series race Sunday afternoon, after Johnson tested positive for COVID-19. Allgaier placed second in both stages and led two laps. His finishes at both Homestead races and Talladega were not the ones he had hoped, but Allgaier continued his momentum from Pocono to gain his sixth top 10 of the season.



Previous Week Ranking- Fourth

Austin Cindric- It shouldn’t come as a surprise to be talking about Cindric, who has been the best Xfinity Series driver on the road courses. However, despite having a solid track record of success on road courses, that places high expectations on the Team Penske driver to perform well and he almost did so Saturday afternoon. Cindric was strong early by winning Stage 1 and leading the final 18 laps of that stage. Unfortunately, he was penalized for jumping the Stage 2 restart, which cost him stage points for the second stage. Though, the team rallied back and was in contention to win the race, before Cindric and Allmendinger made contact with very little laps remaining. The damage hurt Cindric’s chance to have another opportunity at contending for the win, but brought home the No. 22 to a fifth place finish, Cindric seventh top five of the 2020 season.



Previous Week Ranking- Not Ranked

Justin Haley- Had the race really got crazy in the end, should the leaders had wrecked each other out of the win, we would have been talking about another Indiana driver taking the victory. Haley, the Winamac, Indiana native, came home in the runner up position but that shouldn’t really come to a surprise. Throughout the first two stages, the Kaulig driver placed third and fourth in both stages, respectively earning him stage points which will be helpful once the playoffs come around. A rough week last week at Pocono, but Haley rebounded to his fifth top five of the year.



Previous Week Ranking- Not Ranked

Fell Out

Myatt Snider- A subpar performance for Snider, who had a great run the week before at Pocono (finishing fourth). Snider never really got a chance to shine and came home in the 16th position in the final running order.



Previous Week Ranking- Third

Michael Annett- Somewhat of a set back this week for Annett and the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevy. The team finished fifth the prior at Pocono, but finished ninth in the final results. He did manage to finish fifth in Stage 2, but overall, Saturday’s Xfinity Series race was a quiet one for Annett.



Previous Week Ranking- Fifth