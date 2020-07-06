RCR Post Race Report – Brickyard 400

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet Team Lead Laps and Earn Stage Points at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Finish: 18th

Start: 16th

Points: 16th

“We had a really good Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet today at the Brickyard and it was fun to be able to earn Stage points in Stages 1 and 2 and lead laps. Our Chevy was handling really well all day so we really only needed to make small adjustments throughout the race. Justin Alexander made great calls to help us get track position. Clean air is huge. We made the decision to stay out when the caution flag was displayed at the end of Stage 3. That put us in a great position for a two-lap shootout to the checkered flag. We were racing for sixth but tangled in Turn 4 coming to the checkers and ended up backing into the wall. Definitely not the finish we wanted or deserved today, but I’m proud of our effort. We had a lot of positives with earning Stage points and leading laps. It was also an honor to race with the names of 1200 veterans on the car on Independence Day weekend. I want to thank Dow for helping us to honor the true heroes.”-Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Team Grind it Out for Top-10 Finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Finish: 8th

Start: 13th

Points: 18th

“We had a great No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet when we could run in clean air and record some good lap times. Like a lot of our competitors today, we struggled in dirty air. Any time we were battling someone side by side or from behind them, our car would just build way too tight and make it tough to gain or hold track position. We had an up-and-down day, falling back early and then playing some strategy to stay out to start Stage 3 from the fifth spot. Once the race restarted for Stage 3, we were able to hold on to that position for a while before having to make our final green flag stop of the day. Unfortunately, a yellow came out when our pit stops were cycling through, trapping us a lap down and forcing us to take the wave-around and get shuffled back in traffic again. When that final yellow flag came out and set us up for a green-white-checkered finish, my crew chief Randall Burnett made the call to come in for four fresh tires and put us 16th for the restart. I was able to capitalize on the final restart and race up to eighth place, which is a great finish for our day. We had to grind it out today, but it turned out in our favor.” -Tyler Reddick