Sheehan Ready For Brainerd After Trans Am Mid Ohio Blockbuster

Bow, NH – July 6, 2020 – The No. 97 LTK Insulation Technologies Ford Mustang driven by New Hampshire based Tom Sheehan was one of the cars impacted by the post race shuffle at the Mid Ohio Sportscar Course. The green and white final lap shoot-out came after caution as the official time had expired and subsequently declared void. The final standings in that TA2 class event look drastically different depending upon whether or not that final lap counts. A resulting appeal of the post race call – the final finish is now under review. Following protocol, SCCA Pro Racing General Manager Sydney Davis Yagel will make a determination to seat the Court of Appeals panel.

Trans Am supremo John Clagget sounded confident in the appeals panel when he commented on what is a highly unusual scenario, “We fully support the process. There are competitors on both sides of the issue and the SCCA Pro Racing Court of Appeals panel is the appropriate venue to address the situation and make a decision that everyone can accept.”

Whether Tom is reinstated to the podium P3 when taking the checkered flag, or remains in P7 as per the provisional results, one thing is certain: in this extraordinary year, it’s great that the Trans Am series is now fully underway, with competitive action at Brainerd International Raceway, July 10 to 12, coming hard on the heels of Mid Ohio.

Round 3 of the 2020 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship season is also a special Fan Appreciation Weekend showing a nod to fans and honoring the track’s late owner, Jed Copham. Sponsored by Ryan Companies US, it will be the first spectator event this season at BIR and is a free, drive-in style, nostalgic race where fans can also watch live streaming of Sunday’s two featured races via the excellent new Trans Am App.

As for Tom, he’s very much looking forward to returning to somewhere that has a special place in the hearts of a lot of the Trans Am family, “Brainerd brings back a lot of memories. Most notably, the track management and the community are fantastic, they love to have a good time.”

“It’s the wild west of racing. Drag racers, road racers, pro teams and local competitors. Brainerd takes me back to the beginning of my Trans am racing career. It’s a cool track with some fast spots, it’s got a lightbulb turn and the combination creates some great racing. When it was added on the schedule I was excited to get back to Brainerd.”

Tom will be focused on the competition when the action on the track resumes. For the TA2 class that means testing at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, with official practice at 11:10 a.m. on Saturday. The all important qualifying session is at 3:40 p.m. with the race itself, billed as the Ryan Companies US/Jed Copham Tribute powered by AEM, is over 40 laps of the 2.5-mile circuit at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Don’t forget to download the fantastic new Trans Am App from Google PlayStore or Apple. #GoTransAm

Keep up with Trans Am driver Tom Sheehan on social media – Facebook page is Damon Racing, Instagram @TomSheehanTA97 and Twitter @TomTA2_97.

For more information on LTK Insulation Technologies please visit the website online at https://ltkinsulationtechnologies.com/

About LTK Insulation Technologies:

Putting LTK insulation jackets & covers to work on your project saves your firm real money and time. The LTK Insulation products are so fast and easy. Installation is as fast as identification. Our carefully designed products line allows; fast, sure fit, 100% clean, no tool installation. Product designed for; balance valves, control valves, flex hoses, in line specialties, couplings, quick connects, unions, zone pumps. Your imagination is the only limit….GOLTK!