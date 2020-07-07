ExtremeTerrain’s $5000 Giveaway Now Open

Sponsored by Mammoth 4×4 | Enter Daily Until 8/20/2020

PAOLI, Pa. (June25th, 2020) – Mammoth 4×4 sponsors ExtremeTerrain’s (XT) latest giveaway. Potential participants are invited to enter online daily for the chance to win a $5K site-wide shopping spree. Sweepstakes begins at 11:59:00 a.m. Eastern Time on June 24, 2020 and ends 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 19, 2020.

Mammoth 4×4 is known for its growing product line of lift kits, leveling kits, steel and aluminum wheels for all YJ, TJ and JK Jeep Wranglers. Grand Prize winner will not be limited to Mammoth 4×4 aftermarket parts and can use their in-store credit to shop the vast product selection available at ExtremeTerrain.com. Contest is open to legal residents of the United States, District of Columbia, and Canada who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry.

Enter daily until August 20th, 2020 for a chance to win XT’s $5000 grand prize. No purchase is necessary to win. Official rules and restrictions can be found on the entry form. See vehicle-specific entry forms below:

Wrangler Entry Form: https://www.extremeterrain.com/mammoth-jeep-wrangler-parts.html

Tacoma Entry Form: https://www.extremeterrain.com/mammoth-tacoma-parts.html

Tundra Entry Form: https://www.extremeterrain.com/tundra-monthly-giveaway.html

Gladiator Entry Form: https://www.extremeterrain.com/mammoth-gladiator-parts.html

