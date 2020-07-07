GMS Racing ARCA Kentucky Preview

Sam Mayer, No. 21 California Strong Chevrolet

Kentucky Speedway Stats

– Making his first career start at Kentucky Speedway.

2020 ARCA Menards Series Stats

– Starts: 3, Best Start: 4, Best finish: 2, Laps led: 8

Notes:

– Saturday’s race at Kentucky Speedway will mark Sam Mayer’s first ever start on a standard 1.5-mile circuit.

– Mayer’s No. 21 Chevrolet will feature California Strong, an organization founded by top-tier athletes Ryan Braun, Jared Goff, Mike Moustakas and Christian Yelich as well as Mike Attanasio, Director of Business Strategy for the Milwaukee Brewers. California Strong’s commitment is to provide immediate financial assistance to individuals affected by major California disasters and other tragic events.

– Mayer and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 410 this week at Kentucky Speedway. Mayer competed with this chassis at Pocono in June where he finished third.

Quote:

“I’m really excited to make my first start on a mile-and-a-half so hopefully everything goes well, but I know I have a great team behind me with GMS Racing. I’m also really excited to have California Strong on the car this weekend. Hopefully we can get them in victory lane.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Zane Smith as well as part-time with David Gravel and Chase Purdy. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer. Since the team began in 2014 GMS Racing won the 2016 Gander Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Championship and the 2019 ARCA East championship. The organization has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.