GMS Racing Gander Trucks Kentucky Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Kentucky Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1, Best start: 2, Laps led: 36

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 6, Best start: 2, Best finish: 3, Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 4, Laps led: 41

Notes:

– Sheldon Creed qualified second and led 36 laps in his Gander Trucks debut at Kentucky Speedway in 2019. Creed has one ARCA Menards Series start at the track in 2017 where he started on pole, finished third and led 68 laps.

– Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 324 this week at Kentucky. Creed has earned two top-10 finishes in three starts with this chassis in 2020.

– Creed enters the Kentucky weekend fourth in the championship standings, 64 points behind the leader.

Quote:

“I’m stoked for Kentucky. We started off strong there last year, but got off strategy and never recovered. I definitely have a lot of confidence after our run at Pocono, I think we showed what we’re capable of as a team. Hopefully we can go out there Saturday night and get the job done and come home with that first win.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 Michael Roberts Construction Chevrolet Silverado

Kentucky Gander Trucks Stats

– Making his first Gander Trucks start at Kentucky Speedway.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 6, Best start: 6, Best finish: 3, Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 3, Laps led: 27

Notes:

– Although Saturday’s event will be Zane Smith’s first Gander Trucks start at Kentucky Speedway, the rookie has two ARCA Menards Series starts at the track with a best start of second and a best finish of second in 2017.

– Smith and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 325 this week in Kentucky. Smith has raced this chassis twice this season including a third-place finish at Charlotte in May.

– Michael Roberts Construction will sponsor Smith’s No. 21 Chevrolet for Saturday’s event at Kentucky.

– Smith enters the Kentucky weekend in second place in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year battle. Smith is seventh in the championship standings.

Quote:

“I’m ready to get to Kentucky. It’s my first time there in a truck, but I’ve been there before in ARCA and finished second. My guys have been building fast trucks all year and we had a strong run at Charlotte with this truck. Hopefully we can go out there and put together a good run Saturday night.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 23 GMS Fabrication Chevrolet Silverado

Kentucky Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 4, Best start: 2, Best finish: 7, Laps led: 35

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 6, Best start: 2, Best finish: 4, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 3, Laps led: 2

Notes:

– Brett Moffitt’s No. 23 Silverado will carry GMS Fabrication colors for the first time this season.

– Moffitt and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis No. 304 this week at Kentucky. Moffitt took this chassis to victory lane at Chicagoland and Bristol in 2019.

– Moffitt enters Kentucky ninth in the championship standings, one spot above the playoff cutoff line.

Quote:

“I’m looking forward to Kentucky. We had a really strong run there last year before we ran out of gas late in the race. This team has been working really hard in the shop to bring fast trucks to the track every week. Hopefully we can go out there Saturday, have a strong run and finish what we started last year and get our first win of the season.”

Chase Purdy, No. 24 Bama Buggies Chevrolet Silverado

Kentucky Gander Trucks Stats

– Making his first Gander Trucks start at Kentucky Speedway.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1

Notes:

– Chase Purdy is set to make is second Gander Trucks start of 2020. The NASCAR Next alum has one ARCA Menards Series sart t the track in 2017 where he started seventh and finished 17th after a track bar issue forced him to retire early.

– Purdy and the No. 24 team will utilize chassis No. 309 this week in Kentucky, the same chassis Purdy raced at Pocono in June. GMS competed with this chassis three times in 2019, most notably winning at Iowa Speedway in June 2019.

– Bama Buggies will sponsor Purdy’s No. 24 Silverado at Kentucky Speedway on Saturday.

Quote:

“I’m really excited to go to Kentucky. I think that it will be a good track for me to run well. I’ve run there once before and we were fast there, so I’m excited to get behind the wheel this weekend and see what we can do.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Kentucky Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1, Best start: 9, Best finish: 1, Laps led: 40

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 6, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 2, Laps led: 1

Notes:

– Tyler Ankrum returns returns to the site of his first career Gander Trucks victory this week. Ankrum led 40 laps in the 2019 event at Kentucky Speedway.

– Ankrum and the No. 26 will compete with chassis No. 322 this week at Kentucky. Ankrum has competed with this chassis twice this season, most notably a second-place finish at Homestead in June.

– Ankrum enters the Atlanta weekend eighth in the points standings, two spots above the playoff cutoff line.

Quote:

“I’m happy to be heading to Kentucky. Obviously have a lot of confidence returning to the track where I got my first win. Our team has been putting together fast trucks every week and we finished second with this truck at Homestead. Hopefully we can finish one spot better and go back-to-back at Kentucky.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Zane Smith as well as part-time with David Gravel and Chase Purdy. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 Gander Trucks Championship, the 2019 ARCA East championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.