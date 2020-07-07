YANMAR America Back with John Hunter Nemechek at Kentucky

Nemechek on Kentucky:

“I’ve felt pretty comfortable at Kentucky in both Trucks and Xfinity, but it’s also a little different at the Cup level. This race is going to be about figuring out what I need as a driver and how to use the air to your advantage to create runs/passes. At Kentucky, Turns 1 and 2 are pretty self-explanatory of the line that you can run. [Turns] 3 and 4 has changed over the years with the PJ1, etc. I’ve enjoyed being able to change that up and make it a completely different corner from anywhere else we run.

“With every race, track position is huge. Every spot counts, especially now without practice and qualifying, you have to adapt to any and every situation during the race. You’ve got to really be paying attention to the balance and figure out how to apply what you’ve learned watching video, in the sim and looking at data leading up to the race. I know that Seth, the engineers and the whole crew have worked hard in the shop to get this car ready.

“I’m excited to have YANMAR America on our No. 38 Ford Mustang this weekend. They were one of the first Front Row Motorsports partners I worked with last year and I’m looking forward to getting them a good result.”