Aqua ChemPacs Teams with Thad Moffitt for His 2020 ARCA Menards Series Races

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 8, 2020) – DGR-Crosley announced today that CleanPacs brand by Aqua ChemPacs will be the primary sponsor of Thad Moffitt’s No. 46 Ford Fusion in the ARCA Menards Series race at Memphis (Tenn.) International Raceway on Saturday, Sept. 26, as well as an associate sponsor for his remaining ARCA races in 2020.

Aqua ChemPacs is headquartered in Trevose, Pa., and is not just another chemical manufacturing company; Aqua ChemPacs is the industry leader in 100 percent dissolvable concentrated liquid chemical packs. They strive to be the delivery system customers want and need by putting in place a product that eliminates excess waste and spending. At the same time, they provide a safe, sustainable product protecting our environment. Their reusable bottles in combination with their ChemPacs have prevented millions of plastic bottles from entering landfills and oceans. For more information, visit www.cleanpacs.com and www.chempacs.com.

Moffitt, the 19-year-old grandson of NASCAR legend Richard Petty, is scheduled to compete in most of the ARCA Menards Series races this season in his first year with DGR-Crosley. He earned his best career ARCA finish of fifth in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February, and tied it last weekend at Lucas Oil Raceway outside Indianapolis, Ind. In five starts this season, he has earned two top-five and three top-10 finishes.

“I’m thrilled Aqua ChemPacs decided to join our team,” Moffitt said. “They are committed to producing environmentally-friendly products. Every time an Aqua ChemPac bottle is reused that is one less bottle that is reaching a landfill, or ending up in our oceans and lakes. I’m proud to represent a company which believes in protecting our environment and has high-quality cleaning products for commercial and residential use.”

“We have been waiting for the right time and driver to enter into the sport as a sponsor and believe the time is now and that driver is Thad Moffitt,” said Steve Seneca, President and CEO of Aqua ChemPac LLC. “Thad is an engaging and talented millennial with a love for the outdoors and passion for the environment that makes him the perfect ambassador to represent the CleanPacs and Aqua Chempacs brands.”

Moffitt’s next ARCA Menards Series race will be the General Tire 150 this Saturday, July 11 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. The race will be televised live on FS1 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

About DGR-Crosley: DGR-Crosley is a race team owned by NASCAR veteran David Gilliland and Crosley Brands CEO, Bo LeMastus. The team specializes in driver development, competing full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, multiple ARCA Menards Series divisions and CARS Tour with factory support from Ford Performance.

In its first three years of operation, DGR-Crosley has achieved success in each series tallying up multiple wins and championships. The team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet in Mooresville, N.C.