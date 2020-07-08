Chastain Eager for Second Chance at Xfinity Series Double Header

Ross Chastain Notes
- Best start at Kentucky Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 11th (2015)
- Best finish at Kentucky Speedway in the NXS: 10th (2014)
Kaulig Racing Notes:
- Best start at Kentucky Speedway in the NXS: 9th (2016)
- Best finish at Kentucky Speedway in the NXS: 10th (2019)
Double Header Race Notes
Thursday, July 9 at 8PM ET on FS1
Stages: 30/60/134 Laps
Friday, July 10 at 8PM ET on FS1
Stages: 45/90/200 Laps
Ross Chastain Quote
“We have a Kentucky double header this week on Thursday and Friday night in another Chevy Accessories car! We don’t have a race this weekend, because we are racing Thursday and Friday. Don’t forget – Thursday and Friday night back-to-back Xfinity races in the No. 10 Chevy Accessories car.”
About Kaulig Racing™
Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.
