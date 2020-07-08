First Pacific to Fund Jeremy Clements Racing’s effort for the Kentucky Doubleheader

Spartanburg, SC – JCR is excited to welcome First Pacific Funding as a new partner to the JCR family and the Xfinity Series. FPF out of Bothell, WA, with satellite offices across the U.S. are making their first foray in NASCAR as a new sponsor this Thursday and Friday night Kentucky Speedway.

“I’m super excited to make this happen with my buddy Steve Carnes from FPF, Steve is a really cool guy and we have been working on this for a while now and we finally got it done for Kentucky,” Jeremy said. “Steve is a lifelong fan of NASCAR and a US Navy veteran and I really appreciate his enthusiasm to be a part of JCR as well as his service to Our Country. We hope to have our FPF Chevy as fast as Xfinity Internet for him and his team come Thursday night.” Clements Went on to say.

Joining First Pacific Funding as associate sponsors will be RepairableVehicles.com, TRITEC, Chalew, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC, Circle Body Shop, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, and ZMAX.



RACE PREVIEW

Track: Kentucky Speedway

Race: Shady Rays 225 & Alsco 300

Dates: Thursday, July 9 th & 10 th , 2020

Broadcast Information – TV: 8:00 pm EST on FS1 both days



FAST FACTS:

• Best Start 7th 2018

• Best Finish 12th – 2010 & 2016

• Will be 17th career start at Kentucky



JCR TEAM

Team: No. 51

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Clements Racing Engines

Twitter: @JClement51 @JCR_Clements51

Facebook: Jeremy Clements Racing



ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC FUNDING

First Pacific Funding is a national lender based out of the Pacific Northwest with satellite offices across the U.S. We provide financing to companies for new or used business equipment and technology. Whether you’re an equipment dealer who needs a leasing partner to fund your customers or a business owner looking to lease your next piece of equipment, FPF has the expertise and support to help you succeed. First Pacific Funding strives to provide superior customer service, ensuring the finance package we offer is tailored specifically to each customer’s individual needs, helping their business grow. For more information visit www.firstpacificfunding.com