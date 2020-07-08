Haley Ready to Switch Gears for Kentucky Double Header

Haley, Kaulig Racing Optimistic Following Stellar Performance in Indianapolis

Justin Haley Notes

Best start at Kentucky Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 14th (2019)

Best finish at Kentucky Speedway in the NXS: 10th (2019)

Justin Haley earned Kaulig Racing its best finish at Kentucky Speedway in 2019

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best start at Kentucky Speedway in the NXS: 9th (2016)

Best finish at Kentucky Speedway in the NXS: 10th (2019)

Double Header Race Notes

Thursday, July 9 at 8PM ET on FS1

Stages: 30/60/134 Laps

Friday, July 10 at 8PM ET on FS1

Stages: 45/90/200 Laps

Justin Haley Quote

“We are headed to Kentucky speedway after last weekend’s awesome race at Indy. We killed it on the road course finishing second with the No. 11 team. All of Kaulig Racing did so well, and we had such fast race cars. We are switching pace from a road course to a mile-and-a-half again. We are going to see how much speed we have. It’s a double-header weekend. That means we are racing once Thursday night and then again Friday night with the same car hopefully. We will see what we got Thursday and hopefully tune on it a little bit and be better for Friday. It would be really good to get two wins this weekend. Kentucky is one of those racetracks that I just feel is a little more basic on the mile-and-a-half side. Turn three is the tricky one. We just need to make sure we have plenty of grip in our cars. I can’t wait to get this LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet back up front.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com.