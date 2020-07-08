Michael McDowell Seeks Redemption at Kentucky with Love’s Travel Stops and Delo

McDowell on Kentucky:

“I’m looking forward to being back in the familiar colors of Love’s Travel Stops this weekend at Kentucky Speedway; and to also have Delo back on board our No. 34 Ford Mustang for their first race of the 2020 season. We were really fast last year, but unfortunately had a speeding penalty on pit road and lost a lap while running inside of the Top-10. With the improvements that our team has made this year, especially to our mile-and-a-half program, I feel really confident about going back to Kentucky.

“It’s been a fun month for us and coming off of a Top-10 finish at Indianapolis definitely helps to build that confidence. Love’s Travel Stops has been the backbone of Front Row Motorsports for years and I feel like it’s very humbling to look back at the beginning, when we weren’t always getting the best results as a younger organization, but they stuck by us. Fast forward to now, where we’ve consistently been running well, it is very rewarding to know that we can go out on race day and compete to give them the finishes that they deserve as they’ve been such a fundamental partner to our team and I hope to get them a Top-10 finish this weekend as well.”

About Love’s Travel Stops

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is the nation’s industry-leading travel stop network with more than 520 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 26,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 390 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.