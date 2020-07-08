RCR Event Preview – Kentucky Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Kentucky Speedway … Relatively new to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, Kentucky Speedway is one of very few active race tracks where Richard Childress Racing has yet to find victory lane in 26 starts. The Welcome, North Carolina-based organization has a pair of third place finishes both coming from driver Ryan Newman in 2014 and 2016. RCR’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program has a bit more history at the 1.5 mile racetrack with 69 starts. Among those starts include four wins with drivers Kevin Harvick (2001), Austin Dillon (June 2012 & September 2012), and Brendan Gaughan (2014).

COVID-19 Relief … Own a piece of history by participating in an auction and sale of Richard Childress’ personal collection of memorabilia. All proceeds will assist COVID-19 relief efforts. Thousands of rare, hard-to-find and exclusive items from Richard Childress’ 50+ years in NASCAR are up for bid or sale. Visit https://www.ebay.com/str/RichardChildresscollection.

Catch the Action … The NASCAR Xfinity Series Kentucky 200 at Kentucky Speedway will be televised live Thursday, July 9, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Fox Sports One and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway will be televised live Friday, July 10, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Fox Sports One and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series Kentucky 400 at Kentucky Speedway will be televised live Sunday, July 12, beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports One and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

This Week’s RigUp Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Kentucky Speedway… Dillon has seven previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kentucky Speedway, earning his best finish of 16th in 2016 and 2014 and best starting position of ninth in 2019.

Dillon in the Bluegrass State … Kentucky Speedway is the site of Dillon’s career-first win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The 2013 Xfinity Series Champion earned back-to-back Xfinity Series wins at the 1.5-mile track in 2012, sweeping both races and earning the pole award for both the June and September events.

Welcome, RigUp … RigUp was founded in 2014 and is based in Austin, TX. The company’s solutions create new efficiencies across recruiting, logistics, and payments, giving companies fast, flexible access to a highly skilled workforce while reducing costs. RigUp actively serves companies across the oil and gas, wind, solar, construction, and defense industries. For more information, visit www.rigup.com.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What are your thoughts going into Kentucky?

“Kentucky is one of those places I’ve always been pretty decent at, going back to the NASCAR Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series days. We were able to win there, and any time that you head into a track that you’ve been successful at in the past you go in with some confidence. We have momentum on our side following a couple of very decent runs recently, and our team has traditionally shined during the grind of the summer months. Our goals are to maximize Stage points and try to win to lock ourselves into the Playoffs. I’m looking forward to it.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Kentucky Speedway …

This weekend marks Tyler Reddick’s NASCAR Cup Series debut at Kentucky Speedway. Reddick has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, including one win from 2017 and two additional top-10 finishes. The Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate has two NASCAR Truck Series starts at Kentucky, never starting or finishing outside of the top 10.

Boyd CAT … New Name. Same Owner. Same Great Team. Whayne Supply and Walker Machinery are now Boyd CAT. As one of the oldest and largest Caterpillar dealers, Boyd CAT is a family-owned business with deep roots that stretch over more than 100 years in the construction, agriculture and mining industries. Serving Kentucky, Southern Indiana, West Virginia, and Southeastern Ohio, Louisville, KY-based Boyd CAT is your dealer for all Caterpillar equipment, parts and service; Thomas Built Buses; Western Star Trucks; Claas Combines; Massey Ferguson; Fendt Tractors; Genie; Sullair; Allmand and other lines of construction, industrial, mining, paving, agricultural and transportation equipment. For more information visit weareboyd.com

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

How does the traction compound come into play on race strategy at Kentucky Speedway?

“When we have the traction compound thrown into the mix, it’s totally open-ended on what the race is going to be like at Kentucky Speedway. It depends a lot on the other series’ races that happen earlier in the weekend and how that tire wear lays down on the traction compound. Honestly though, the biggest thing we’ve been fighting each weekend is weather and how that is going to affect the track surface and our race strategy. So if we can avoid having any weather this weekend, we should be able to watch the earlier races and see how they go. I do know that when the track surface does come in during the race, it is on and the competition goes up a notch. If you’re trying to make up time, if you’re trying to make passes or protect your position, you’re going to have to get take advantage of that traction compound. It’s going to be a huge factor this weekend.”

This Week’s No. 21 Alsco Chevrolet Camaro at Kentucky Speedway …Anthony Alfredo will make his Kentucky Speedway debut this weekend in the No. 21 Alsco Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. Thursday evening will kick off the second doubleheader of the season for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In three career Xfinity Series starts on 1.5-mile racetracks, Alfredo averages an eighth-place finish. He recorded a best finish of fourth at the first Homestead-Miami race in June.

About Alsco … Alsco is a fourth-generation family owned and operated business, founded in 1889, that was recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the linen and uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco provides linen and workwear rental services to customers that include restaurants, healthcare, automotive industry and industrial facilities. With over 180 locations and more than 20,000 employees, Alsco provides world-class service to over 355,000 customers in 14 countries. Learn more at alsco.com.

Fast Start for Fast Pasta … In his first seven NASCAR Xfinity Series starts in the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing, Alfredo has secured four top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 10th. He also won an eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Saturday Night Thunder Race at Dover International Speedway during NASCAR’s hiatus from on-track competition.

ANTHONY ALFREDO QUOTE:

Kentucky Speedway will be the second doubleheader for you and the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season. Is there anything specific you learned from the Homestead-Miami Speedway doubleheader that you can apply to this weekend?

“Although Kentucky is our second doubleheader this year, I don’t believe I can translate much between the two tracks physically. I did learn a lot about how to manage my hydration habits and nutrition throughout the weekend to perform at my peak in both events. I also learned that with no practice, racing back to back days allows me to learn a lot more as a whole, along with being able to apply the experience gained from the first race into the second race. I’m very excited and am focused on bringing two first-place trophies back to RCR for our team, partners and fans.”