Weekend schedule for Kentucky

This weekend NASCAR heads to Kentucky Speedway. The Xfinity Series will feature a double-header, competing on Thursday and Friday. The Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series will provide Saturday’s racing action preceded by the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150. The Cup Series closes out the weekend Sunday afternoon with the Quaker State 400.

In the nine previous Cup Series races at Kentucky, there have been five different race winners. Brad Keselowski leads with three victories at the 1.5-mile tri-oval (2012, 2014, 2016). Kyle Busch (2011, 2015) and Martin Truex Jr. (2017, 2018) have won twice while Matt Kenseth (2013) and Kurt Busch (2019) have one win each at the track.

Kevin Harvick leads the Cup Series driver standings by 85 points over Chase Elliott.

All times are Eastern.

Thursday, July 9

8 p.m.: Xfinity Series Shady Rays 200

Distance: 201 miles (134 Laps)

Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 30), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 60), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 134)

FS1/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Friday, July 10

8 p.m.: Xfinity Series Alsco 300

Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps)

Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)

FS1/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Saturday, July 11

Noon: ARCA Menards Series final practice – No TV

2:30 p.m.: ARCA General Tire 150 on FS1/MRN

6 p.m.: Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Buckle Up In Your Truck 225

Distance: 225 miles (150 laps)

Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 35), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 70), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 150)

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

2019 Race Winner: Tyler Ankrum

Sunday, July 12

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart

Distance: 400.5 miles (267 laps)

Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 160), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267)

FS1/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

2019 Race Winner: Kurt Busch