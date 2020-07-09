SS GreenLight Racing | Joe Graf Jr. | NASCAR Xfinity Series Kentucky Speedway Preview

SS GreenLight Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Kentucky Speedway | Shady Rays 200

Fast Facts

No. 08 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr)

Primary Partner(s): Bucked Up Energy | Core Development | EAT SLEEP RACE

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Patrick Donahue

Starting Position for Shady Rays 200: 31st based on random qualifying draw

Driver Points Position: 24th

Owner Points Position: 30th

Chassis Intel: SSGLR Chassis No. 711; competed last at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway on June 6, 2020 (Start: 27th | Finish: 26th)

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing Engines (ECR)

Notes of Interest:

Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy will continue its role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 08 Chevrolet Camaro. Indianapolis is the fifth race in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the 21-year-old driver.

Bucked Up is the everyman (or woman) energy drink. We don’t care about the color of your collar; whether blue or white, we all require energy to power our days. We want something that tastes like success, enhances mood and focus, and most of all, delivers long-lasting energy.

Birthday Boy: Joe Graf Jr. will celebrate his 22nd birthday on Sun., July 12, 2020.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Kentucky Speedway Starts: Joe Graf Jr. will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in Thursday night’s Shady Rays 200 at Kentucky Speedway.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Intermediate Nuggets: At tracks greater than 1.0-mile in size, Graf has competed in seven NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 24.7 and an average result of 20.6.

Xfinity Series Doubleheader: The NASCAR Xfinity Series will conduct its second doubleheader of the 2020 season this weekend in the “Bluegrass State.”

Last month at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Graf earned finishes of 16th and 13th respectively in the first doubleheader weekend at the 1.5-mile speedway.

Joe Graf Jr. ARCA Menards Series Career Intermediate Nuggets: At tracks greater than 1.0-mile in size, Graf has competed in eight ARCA Menards Series races. He holds an average starting position of 11.8 and an average result of 12.9.

Despite 39 starts in the ARCA Menards Series between the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Graf Jr. never made a start at Kentucky Speedway. However, in his last ARCA Menards Series race, he finished ninth after starting 21st at Kansas Speedway in October 2019, a track with similar characteristics to Kentucky Speedway.

Did You Know?: While NASCAR Xfinity Series competition was idle during the coronavirus pandemic for two months, Joe Graf Jr. got busy.

Whether it was working out, spending time on iRacing in the Pro Series Invitational or Saturday Night Thunder, Graf recently gave an insider view on how his quarantine went and offered even a little insight on himself as a person.

Click here to watch video.

From The Pit Box: Industry veteran Patrick Donahue is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief. He will crew chief his 166th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 165 races, he has two wins, eight top-five and 14 top-10 finishes to his resume.

He has four Xfinity races as crew chief at Kentucky with a best finish of 15th in 2019 with Gray Gaulding.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafJr.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

For more on SS GreenLight Racing, please like them on Facebook (SS GreenLight Racing) and follow them on Twitter (@SSGLR0708) and visit their website at SSGreenLight.com.

Joe Graf Jr. Pre-Race Quotes:

On Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course: “The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course was a huge learning experience for me. I got the first road course out of the way. Wish we had a better result, but we brought the No. 08 Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet Camaro home clean and stayed out of trouble.

“Not a bad day overall, but our 26th place finish is a place to start to improve my road racing skills.”

On Kentucky Speedway: “I’m looking forward to Kentucky Speedway this weekend. I’ve never been to Kentucky, but I’m hoping that my experience on the mile and a half tracks will be a benefit to our on-track performances this weekend.”

On Bucked Up Energy: “The support from everyone at Bucked Up Energy as well as the fans has been incredible. They are loving being a new partner in the Xfinity Series and we are working hard on some new projects and ideas and can’t wait to share them on social media soon.”

Race Information:

The Shady Rays 200 (134 laps | 200 miles) is the 14th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 36-car field will take the green flag shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Thurs., Jul. 9, 2020 with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

The Alsco 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 15th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 36-car field will take the green flag shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Fri., Jul. 10, 2020 with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

About SS Green Light Racing:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by owner and former driver Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

Coming off a successful 2019 Xfinity campaign, SS GreenLight Racing looks to build further momentum with their two-car program in 2020.