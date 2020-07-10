Natalie Decker – Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 Race Advance

Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 | Kentucky Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 N29 Capital Partners/REMarkable Pillow Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Natalie Decker

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @NatalieRacing

Natalie Decker on Racing at Kentucky: “It was such a bummer to miss last week at Pocono Raceway,” said Decker. “I’m feeling much better and am ready to get back to the track with our N29 Capital Partners/REMarkable Pillow Chevrolet Silverado and my Niece Motorsports team. I know everyone has been working hard to prepare this truck, and I’m excited to get on track.”

Decker at Kentucky: Decker has one previous NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at Kentucky Speedway, coming last season.

In addition, Decker has one ARCA Racing Series start at the 1.5-mile track, a 12th-place result coming in 2017.

On the Truck: Decker’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from partners including, N29 Capital Partners and REMarkable Pillow.

N29 Capital Partners financially supports early-stage startup companies that have created products or services that are disruptive in their industry.

REMarkable Pillow is the recognized industry leader in innovation, state-of-the-art product design, U.S. Manufacturing, and an uncompromising commitment to total customer satisfaction. REMarkable Pillow prides itself with an ever-growing portfolio in design and manufacturing of advanced molded foam solutions for a wide variety of industrial sectors including but not limited to Aviation, Automotive, Bedding and Office Furniture.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.