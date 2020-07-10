Ryan Truex – Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 Race Advance

Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 | Kentucky Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Marquis Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan Truex

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Ryan_Truex

Truex on Racing at Kentucky: “I’m looking forward to getting back on track at Kentucky Speedway,” said Truex. “Our Marquis Spas Chevrolet Silverado looks great, and I know the team has worked hard to put together a strong piece. Kentucky is a fun track to race at. It will definitely be a challenge with no track time before the race starts, but I’m excited.”

Truex at Kentucky: Truex will make his second NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at Kentucky Speedway on Saturday.

Truex has three NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Kentucky Speedway, with his best finish of eighth coming in 2019.

In addition, Truex has one NASCAR Cup Series start at the 1.5-mile track.

On the Truck: The No. 40 Chevrolet will carry the Marquis colors at Kentucky Speedway on Saturday.

Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, offers creative and innovative designs that provide the ultimate soaking experience, cost less to operate, and require the least amount of maintenance. Marquis spas are designed with cutting-edge features for supreme comfort and long-lasting enjoyment. Marquis is proud to craft a spa designed to enhance health and well-being.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

