Ty Majeski – Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 Race Advance

Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 | Kentucky Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 Chevrolet Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ty Majeski

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @TyMajeski

Ty Majeski on Racing at Kentucky: “We had such a strong truck at Pocono,” said Majeski. “So, I’m ready to get on track at Kentucky and go after some redemption. As always, I know Phil and the whole team have been working hard to put together a strong piece for this weekend’s race. We had a great start to the week, winning the Slinger Nationals, so I’m looking forward to keeping that momentum going as we head to Kentucky.”

Majeski at Kentucky: Saturday’s race at Kentucky Speedway marks Majeski’s first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile track.

The Wisconsin-native has one NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Kentucky Speedway, coming in 2018.

In addition, Majeski has one ARCA Racing Series starts at Kentucky Speedway, coming in 2017. Majeski started third and finished sixth in that race.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the Chevrolet Accessories colors at Kentucky Speedway on Saturday.

Visit www.chevy.com/accessories for accessories to personalize your vehicle. Discover a complete portfolio of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac Accessories to enhance the appearance, performance and capability of your vehicle.

There are two types of accessories available on the site. First, there are genuine Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac Accessories, which are designed, engineered and tested by the same team that developed the vehicle. Genuine Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac Accessories are the only accessories backed by GM. When installed by an authorized GM dealer, genuine Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac Accessories are covered for the balance of the new vehicle’s warranty or 12 months / 12,000 miles, whichever is longer.

Second, GM is proud to also offer Associated Accessories, provided by a lineup of renowned manufacturers including Thule®, Lund®, TracRac®, UWS®, Curt™ and others. Associated Accessories are engineered by these respected third-party companies, each with its own individual warranty coverage.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.