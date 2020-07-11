Bandanas: The Best Friends of Cyclists and Bikers

There is no need for fanfare or applause: the bandanas are considered as a modest accessory for bikers and cyclists. A beacon of hope, humble servant, with countless possibilities for function housed and utility within this thin piece of cloth, the uses of bandana are hard to cover. No matter if you will be in need of a napkin, a washcloth, a tourniquet, or a face mask, a bandana can be your ultimate solution. If you, too, are a biking or cycling enthusiast, then get your hands on a high-quality bandana from 4inbandana.com as the quality is paramount.

Versatile uses of bandanas

When you are gearing up for a bicycle trip, you always want to pack as a few accessories as possible to make the best out of your tour. Having a bandana or two can always come handy as the uses are countless as compared to the space it needs. Bandanas are so versatile that you can use them as a shower towel, handkerchief, hairband, or anything else. It can be used as a hanky and a neckerchief as well as a face mask.

It will be more than enough if you pack two or three bandanas as one cannot be used for all these things. Getting your tiny hair on the face is the least you want and preventing your hair from the roughness of your helmet is important to make sure you don’t damage it.

10 tried and tested uses of a bandana for the bike tour

Here are some of the options that you can use the bandana on your next adventure.

Napkin: Use it as a napkin as you won’t get tissues or hand towels on the road trips. It can be the best choice for side-of-the-road lunches.

Washcloth: You might need a good scrub to get all the dirt out of your face, and a bandana can be a great washcloth to wipe off all the impurities.

Headband: A bandana can be way better than the traditional scratchy and plastic blended bands as it can block hair wispies from the mouth, sweat from the eyes, and whatever gets in the way of your adventure.

Towel: the word towel in itself can be a bit optimistic as the experience of drying your entire body with a bandana doesn’t seem possible. But in a pinch, a high-quality bandana can easily absorb most of the moisture from your body and skin.

Head covering: Without a doubt, bandanas are the ultimate head and neck coverings for your trips. It is an excellent way to look cool and conceal your helmet hair.

Blindfold: Some campgrounds can be brightly lit, and the lights can easily sear through the thin walls of the camp or tent, making it much harder to get a sound sleep after a long ride. You can tie a bandana on your eyes as an eye mask to get some extra x’s on the rest day.

Hanky: Wrestling a paper tissue from your backpack in wet weather can be tricky and daunting. Thus, a bandana can come in handy to be used as a hanky as it is much easier to access, take out, and squeeze.

Neckerchief: Keeping the back of your neck protected from the scorching heat and sun rays can be as important as covering your face from the UV rays. Also, to get a comfy and cool effect, you can try out tying a wet bandana around your neck.

Balaclava: You can cover your mouth and nose while riding in windy and hot areas to avoid inhaling a lot of dust and blowing sand. It can be the best option for the ones who have dust allergies.

Tiny purse: By tying the corners of the bandana together, you can contain small items in it if you are out of zipper pouches.

It is advised to have different bandanas as you won’t want to tie your head or towel bandana on your face. A bandana can do a lot more than you imagine; just explore ways to use it, and you will be surprised to look at the options. Make your next trip the best one with a bandana.