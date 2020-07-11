Sheldon Creed Wins Rain-Shortened Truck Race at Kentucky

Sheldon Creed won his first career NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series race at Kentucky Speedway Saturday night after series officials called the race official after the completion of Stage 2 due to thunderstorms in the area.

NASCAR completed two stages that were 35 laps each before the race became official. Getting there, however, was a different story as numerous cautions filled the stages as threatening weather began to approach the area.

Stage 1: Lap 1- Lap 35

On Lap 1, the No. 02 of Tate Fogleman spun in Turn 4 to bring out the first yellow of the race. As Fogleman faced trouble, his Youngs Motorsports teammate Spencer Boyd, also had issues with his Truck as smoke was coming out the back end.

Two more cautions occurred in the first stage. On Lap 14, the No. 9 of Codie Rohrbaugh made hard contact with the Turn 1 wall after the Truck snapped loose. The final caution during the stage came out on lap 22 when Tim Veins in the No. 49 went around in Turns 3 and 4.

The restart came on Lap 25. Rookie Zane Smith held the lead from the restart and went on to take the stage win. Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Christian Eckes, Tyler Ankrum, Todd Gilliland, Grant Enfinger, Derek Kraus, Austin Hill, and Spencer Davis rounded out the top 10.

Under the stage break, Moffitt was penalized for a safety violation which sent him to the rear of the field.

Stage 2: Lap 40- Lap 70

Two cautions once more slowed the stage. Bryant Barnhill went spinning off Turn 4 as a left-rear tire went down. Meanwhile, on Lap 46, Jennifer Jo Cobb and Korbin Forrister were both involved in an accident.

The final restart came on Lap 51 and it was the winning move of the race. Sheldon Creed got the best of Ben Rhodes and checked out. The GMS Racing driver was not only able to win Stage 2 but also claimed the eventual checkered flag at Kentucky Speedway as the rains came and left NASCAR no choice but to call the race on Lap 71.

The victory was Creed’s first in 37 starts. The Californian also led 20 of the scheduled 71 laps. There were seven cautions for 25 laps and six lead changes among five drivers.

One of the biggest stories before the race started was that Johnny Sauter, Ben Rhodes and Derek Kraus were dropped to the rear of the field for a violation of filler panel in prerace. For violating the rule, they will be docked 10 driver points.

Official Results

Sheldon Creed, led 20 laps, won Stage 2 Ben Rhodes, led 6 laps Matt Crafton, led 1 lap Johnny Sauter Austin Hill Christian Eckes Zane Smith, led 11 laps, won Stage 1 Derek Kraus Tanner Gray Todd Gilliland Brett Moffitt, led 26 laps Grant Enfinger Raphael Lessard Spencer Davis Stewart Friesen Tyler Ankrum Brennan Poole Parker Kligerman, led 7 laps Ty Majeski Austin Wayne Self Tate Fogleman Chandler Smith Cory Roper Jordan Anderson Angela Ruch Clay Greenfield Ryan Truex Dawson Cram, 1 lap down Natalie Decker, 1 lap down Tyler Hill, 1 lap down Chase Purdy, 1 lap down Ray Ciccarelli, 1 lap down Bryant Barnhill, 2 laps down Korbin Forrister, 2 laps down Tim Viens, OUT, Handling Trey Hutchens, OUT, Crash Jennifer Jo Cobb, OUT, Crash Spencer Boyd, 25 laps down Codie Rohrbaugh, OUT, Crash Norm Benning, OUT, Engine