Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap — Kentucky 7.10.20

HERBST POSTS ANOTHER STRONG FINISH AT KENTUCKY

Riley Herbst scored as the top rookie driver for the second straight night

SPARTA, Ky. (July 10, 2020) – Riley Herbst (10th) was the highest-finishing Toyota driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Kentucky Speedway on Friday evening

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Kentucky Speedway

Race 15 of 33 – 300 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Austin Cindric*

2nd, Chase Briscoe*

3rd, Justin Haley*

4th, Ross Chastain*

5th, Justin Allgaier*

10th, RILEY HERBST

12th, HARRISON BURTON

19th, MATT MILLS

23rd, MASON MASSEY

26th, TIMMY HILL

30th, BRANDON JONES

33rd, CHAD FINCHUM

34th, STEPHEN LEICHT

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

RILEY HERBST, No. 18 Monster Energy Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 10th

Another solid night for you and the 18 team; talk about your run at Kentucky Speedway.

“We were probably a second-place car all night tonight. The 22 (Austin Cindric), he was really, really fast. I just made a mistake a sped on pit road under a green flag and that put us in a hole. We rebounded to finish 10th, which is cool, but we could have had another top three finish.”

Next up, your first career stop at Texas Motor Speedway. What are you looking forward to in the race in the Lone Star state?

“I’ve never been to Texas. I ran there one time in the infield – I think I was 13 in a Legends car – so that’s my on track activity at Texas Motor Speedway. Other than that, it’s kind of like every other week – just show up to a new racetrack and start racing. It’s cool to have a good points day the last few days and get myself back up inside the top 12 and get to start where we deserve.”

HARRISON BURTON, No. 20 DEX Imaging Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 12th

What happened post-race between yourself and Noah Gragson after contact on the track?

“Just frustrated. This has been two times since we’ve come back from the COVID-19 pandemic on restarts. Same situation. We rallied all night to get our DEX Imaging Supra into fourth place and then the 9 (Noah Gragson) happens to start in third and I don’t know if he forgets what race track we’re at or what, but both times puts us in the fence – Charlotte and now here. I had a lot of people coming up to me afterwards saying that was a long time coming so I guess that was a popular move. Honestly, it’s about these guys that work so hard on this race car and give me fast race cars. They gave me a race car that was capable of winning both nights I think. Just mistakes made by me and we kind of tuned it out this race that took us out of contention. Once we finally got to where I thought we could have been, get taken out and that was frustrating. Just frustrated and just sorry for our race team that happened.”

# # #

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold nearly 2.8 million cars and trucks (nearly 2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2019.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.