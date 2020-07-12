John Hunter Nemechek Post-Race Report: Kentucky

Track: Kentucky Speedway, 1.5 Mile Tri-Oval

Race: 17 of 38

Event: Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart (400.5 miles, 267 laps)

John Hunter Nemechek

No. 38 YANMAR America Ford Mustang

Started: 22nd

Finished: 36th (out)

Stage One: 29th

Stage Two: 29th

Stage Three: 36th (out)

Following a random draw for starting position, John Hunter Nemechek took the green flag in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Kentucky Speedway in 22nd place. He noted on Lap 6 that his No. 38 YANMAR America Ford Mustang was “free to start” and was experiencing a lot of splitter bounce. At the Competition Caution, Nemechek pitted for 4 tires, fuel and a wedge adjustment. As Stage 1 came to a close, Nemechek was still loose and still bouncing off the splitter. He would take the green- and-white checkered flag a lap down in 29th position and pitted under caution for 4 tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment.

Nemechek continued to struggle with the handling of his No. 38 YANMAR America Ford Mustang in Stage 2. He radioed to the team on Lap 116 that the splitter bounce was worse and when he was “behind someone in traffic, I just get loose.” He noted a few laps later that he was “wrecking loose center off” and eventually made a green flag pit stop for 4 tires, fuel, wedge and packer adjustments. When the caution came out on Lap 153, Crew Chief Seth Barbour made the call for Nemechek to pit for another packer adjustment and in the few short green flag laps remaining in Stage 2, Nemechek said that his handling had definitely improved. He would finish Stage 2 in the 29th position.

Two laps down and without a wavearound opportunity, Nemechek pitted for 4 tires and fuel at the final Stage Break Caution. As Stage 3 got underway, Nemechek noted that his No. 38 YANMAR America Ford Mustang was finally in a place where he felt comfortable and his handling had improved. After making contact with the wall on Lap 243, Nemechek sustained heavy damage to the right side of the car, and the crew was unable to make enough repairs on pit road. He would retire to the garage and finished in 36th place.

Nemechek on Kentucky:

“Wasn’t the day we were hoping for in our No. 38 YANMAR America machine. We were loose to fire off and we were hitting the splitter, and it got worse before it got better. Seth and the crew tried a few different adjustments, but by the time we were able to get the handling to a better place, we were already multiple laps down and then we made heavy contact with the wall, which ended our day. Hate that for the team and our partners at YANMAR America. Everyone has worked so hard to get our Front Row Motorsports cars ready each week. We’ll regroup and focus on having a good run in the All-Star Open and getting our YANMAR America Ford Mustang into the All-Star Race on Wednesday.”