Michael McDowell Post-Race Report: Kentucky Speedway

Track: Kentucky Speedway, 1.5 Mile Tri-Oval

Race: 17 of 38

Event: Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart (400 miles, 267 laps)

Michael McDowell

No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | Delo Ford Mustang

Started: 30th

Finished: 24th

Stage One: 26th

Stage Two: 24th

Stage Three: 24th

The No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | Delo Ford Mustang took the green flag in Sunday’s 267-lap race from the 30th position. During the Competition Caution, McDowell noted that his Ford Mustang was “a little free” and would pit for 4 tires, fuel and a packer adjustment. The remainder of Stage 1 would be caution-less and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | Delo Ford Mustang would finish the stage in the 26th position. Under the Stage 1 caution, McDowell noted that his race car started off loose, however tightened up as the run went on. He would pit for 4 tires, fuel and a wedge adjustment.

Stage 2 would run green for most of the stage. With less than 10 laps remaining, McDowell came to pit road under green for fuel only as he came over the radio to say, “I’m coming to you guys this time. I’m out.” Shortly after getting back on track, the caution flag would fly and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | Delo Ford Mustang would stay out on track. McDowell went on to battle his way into the Lucky Dog position, finishing Stage 2 in the 24th position. Under the Stage 2 caution, McDowell brought his No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | Delo Ford Mustang to pit road for 4 tires, an air pressure adjustment and fuel.

Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | Delo Ford Mustang restarted the Final Stage of Sunday’s 400-mile race at Kentucky Speedway on the lead lap. Over half of the Final Stage would be run under green, as McDowell raced his way into the Top-15 and then to 3rd as green flag pit stops began. Just as McDowell was getting ready to bring his No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | Delo Ford Mustang to pit road for a fuel-only pit stop, Crew Chief Drew Blickensderfer came over the radio, telling the No. 34 to “STAY OUT” as the caution flag flew. Under the caution, McDowell brought his race car to pit road for fuel, 4 tires, a tire pressure adjustment and trackbar adjustment. As the race went back to green, McDowell noted that his race car was “so much better” and he would battle inside of the Top-10 before another caution flag would fly. On the next restart, McDowell would receive damage from another car and go on to finish Sunday’s race at Kentucky Speedway from the 24th position.

McDowell on Kentucky:

“Well that one definitely stings. We had a really good car on the long run, we just couldn’t fire off on the short run. Drew and the guys did a great job all day. We ran long and caught a caution and had good track position at the end, sitting in the Top-10. Unfortunately, I had to restart on the bottom and got sucked around and that was about it. You get loose one time and can lose about ten spots. It’s really unfortunate. I hate it. I hate giving up spots at the end of a race, but that happens with this package and especially when some of these restarts get crazy. If you’re not in the right line, it just happens. I feel like I let my guys down. We had another solid performance speed-wise; we just didn’t get the result today. Thanks to everybody at Love’s Travel Stops for coming on board with us. I’m sorry that we couldn’t get you guys that Top-10, but we’ll keep fighting hard.”