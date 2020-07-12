RCR Post Race Report – Kentucky 400

Austin Dillon Earns Stage Points And Powers His Way To 13th-Place Finish in the No. 3 RigUp Chevrolet at Kentucky Speedway

Finish: 13th

Start: 19th

Points: 16th

“We had a lot of fun today in the RigUp Chevrolet. Justin Alexander and the entire No. 3 team did a heck of a job all day, and I think if we wouldn’t have had damage to our car we would have been right up there in the mix at the end of the race. We were able to earn some Stage points again this weekend, so that was good. Green-flag pit stops were cycling through at the end of Stage 2, and we were just about to enter pit road when the caution flag was displayed. I quickly got back onto the track to avoid pit road and ended up spinning in front of the field. I was waiting for the big one on the right-side door but thankfully everyone avoided me. After that, though, we had a really tight-handling Chevrolet. I was just so tight, which made it difficult on the last couple of restarts. Still, 13th isn’t bad considering the damage we had.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the Caterpillar Team Forge Forward into a Top-10 Finish at Kentucky Speedway

Finish: 10th

Start: 24th

Points: 17th

“Races like today are ones we need to get ourselves into a Playoff spot in the next few weeks. We really had to fight for our top-10 finish today at Kentucky Speedway. Our No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE was tight for most of the day but freed up almost too much in the final few laps. My team kept after it all day, and we were able to get up into the top 12 during Stage 2 after some pretty big swings on the adjustments. We got shuffled back in the field during the stage break between Stages 2 and 3 when we hit pit road thinking more cars behind us would follow. Unfortunately, they didn’t so we had to fight up through the field one more time, while also being smart and not getting in any situations that would end our day early. We were able to do that today and grab a top-10 finish with a car we struggled with, so that’s a positive. I know spots in the Playoffs are starting to dwindle down, so we’re going to have to keep picking it up. Top-10 finishes are going to help us, but we’re in a very volatile spot in the standings where things like today could happen and drivers behind us in points could win and lock in a spot. We’ll stay aggressive and not let points get away from us as we get down to the final races of the regular season.” -Tyler Reddick