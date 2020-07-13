Ryan Newman – All-Star Advance

Team: No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Race Format: 140 laps, Stage Lengths: 55-35-35-15

NASCAR All-Star Race – Wednesday, July 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

All-Star Race On Deck Wednesday in Bristol

· NASCAR will make history Wednesday when it heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for the All-Star Race for the first time. Outside of the 1986 event in Atlanta, the race has been held in Charlotte. However, due to ongoing implications from COVID-19, officials moved the event to ‘The World’s Fastest Half Mile’ for the 2020 event.

· The main event will have four stages consisting of a 55-lap opening run, back-to-back 35 laps sequences, and a final 15 lap stage. Only green-flag laps will count in the final stage, and the final stage will end with a checkered flag.

· New to the event in 2020, car numbers will appear farther back on the side panels of the cars. The change will put each car’s primary partner now in the center – below the door – with the number shifted to just in front of the rear tires.

· Also new to the All-Star Race is the choose rule, a method used commonly throughout the grassroots levels of racing for restarts. When drivers approach a designated spot on the track, they must commit to the inside or outside lane for the restart. Failure to make a clear choice or changing lanes after the designated spot will result in a tail-of-the-field penalty. This is different from the current double-file restart system, where only the race leader chooses his lane. Having the rule for the All-Star Race gives every driver the ability to make his own decision, and strategy will come into play in every instance.

Newman Historically in the All-Star Race

· Newman will make his 19th start in the All-Star Race on Wednesday. He is eligible for the event by way of his 2002 victory in The Winston, after winning the qualifying event just prior.

· Outside of his win in 2002, Newman also has two additional top five finishes in the star-studded event, second in 2004 and fifth in 2006. Most recently, he finished 13th a year ago at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

· The 2003 Driver of the Year started on the pole once back in 2004, and had two second-place starting positions in 2004 and 2012.

· The field for Wednesday’s All-Star Race will be determined by a random draw.

· Overall at Bristol, Newman has an average finish of 15.4 with 19 top-10s and two top fives.

Scott Graves in the All-Star Race

· Graves will be atop the box for just his second All-Star Race, after finishing 13th a season ago with Newman.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing in the All-Star Race:

“The All-Star Race is always fun and unique in that you can take some chances you may not otherwise take, both in car setup and on the track execution. Moving to Bristol will no doubt intensify the drama and I’m excited to try out the format at a short track. Way back in my career I was able to win the qualifying race to get in, and wound up winning that, so I know what that feeling is like and hope to have it again come Wednesday in our Oscar Mayer Ford.”

Last Time Out

Newman picked off multiple positions in the closing laps of Sunday’s 400-mile race from Kentucky to finish 17th in the Acronis Ford.

Where They Rank

Newman is 26th in driver points after 14 races in his 2020 campaign. In owners’ points, the No. 6 is 23rd.

On the Car

Oscar Mayer returns to the No. 6 Ford Wednesday at Bristol, highlighting bacon. Oscar Mayer and Roush Fenway announced their continued partnership at the end of the 2019 season, as the company continues to highlight its quality meat offerings via its paint schemes throughout the season.

· Oscar Mayer and Newman have also teamed to support a great cause to help provide food to those in need by offering a race weekend experience as part of the Fanatics ALL IN Challenge.

· With help from the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile – the 27-foot-long vehicle hauling buns around the country promoting the Oscar Mayer brand – Ryan Newman and Oscar Mayer will host two lucky fans for a full race weekend experience in 2021. The highest bidder and a guest will receive an exclusive meet and greet with Newman, get a chance to ride in the hot-dog-on-wheels, and have access to other behind-the-scenes features. The experience will also include two roundtrip domestic flights, hotel and travel expenses.

· To bid on the experience, click here or visit www.AllInChallenge.com. All proceeds benefit non-profit organizations like Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, America’s Food Fund, No Kid Hungry and World Central Kitchen. Bidding is live (as of July 9) and will close Sunday, July 19. The highest bidder will be notified after the auction concludes.

