Spencer Boyd Asks NASCAR Fans to Nominate their Hero for ‘Bucks for the Brave’

Concord, NC (July 13, 2020) – The long-time partner of Spencer Boyd, Record Rack® premium wildlife feed (brand owned by Cargill, Inc.), is encouraging nominations of heroes to attend their annual Bucks for the Brave charitable event. This contest allows you to nominate Veterans (no longer serving) and retired First Responders (Law Enforcement, Firefighters and EMTs) to win the hunting experience of a lifetime.

“This event is near and dear to my heart,” reflected Spencer Boyd. “It will be my third year attending Bucks for the Brave and I expect to be humbled yet again by the winners and their stories. Record Rack has been a partner for many years, but this is the first time we’ve had Bucks for the Brave on the truck. I truly want all NASCAR fans to nominate their hero to say thank you especially in these times we’re in now.”

Bucks for the Brave is an all-expense paid trip that will take place Veteran’s Day Weekend, November 11-15, 2020. The event will take place at Trinity Oaks’ Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville, TX, which is the only nationally recognized Purple Heart Ranch in the United States. One winner from each of our eight categories will be chosen: Air Force Veteran, Army Veteran, Coast Guard Veteran, Marine Corps Veteran, Navy Veteran, Retired Firefighter, Retired Law Enforcement and Retired EMT.

Wildlife Marketing Lead, Jodi Cornelison said, “The men and women that served in our armed forces, and as first responders, had jobs that required them to be willing to sacrifice their own lives every day in order to protect or save someone else’s. Not many of us can say that, nor truly understand the impact it has on them and their families’ lives. We want to honor and recognize these heroes by sharing their stories, and provide them the chance for this once in a lifetime experience. Spencer has been so gracious with his time over the years to help recognize these men and women for their service and sacrifices. We can’t wait to see this patriotic truck making laps at Texas Motor Speedway.”

A long list of great supporters is joining Spencer and Sportman’s Choice® & Record Rack feeds for Bucks for the Brave. Music legend Ted Nugent, Outdoor Industry icon Keith Warren, Bullfighter Shorty Gorham, and many other celebrities are supporting the event. Corporate partners are uniting in this effort as well – Bradshaw Bourbon, Black Gold® Pet Food, Tarter Farm & Ranch Equipment®, Wrangler® National Patriot™, Tactical Intent®, Hunt’n Buddy®, Texas Deer Association, MyPillow®, Wrangler Network®, RFD-TV®, Cowboy Channel®, Cowboy Lifestyle Network and AE Engine.

“I’m grateful that I get an opportunity to hang out with these true American heroes,” said Spencer Boyd. “These men and women are the ones that give us the freedoms that allow me to be a race car driver. The Bucks for the Brave event will be a great way to wrap up the weirdest NASCAR season ever.”

Record Rack’s Bucks for the Brave No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado will head to Young’s Motorsports home state of Texas on Saturday, July 18. The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Vankor 350 at Texas Motor Speedway can be seen live on FS1 or heard on the Motor Racing Network or Sirius XM Radio Channel 90 beginning at 8:00pm ET.

About Cargill:

Cargill’s 160,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive.

We combine 155 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture.