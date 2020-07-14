Chastain and Titan XC Team up in Texas

Nutrien Ag Solutions Product to Make NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut

LEXINGTON, N.C. (July 14, 2020) — Ross Chastain and Kaulig Racing will team up with Nutrien Ag Solutions to bring Titan XC on board the No. 10 Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway.

Titan XC, a product of Nutrien Ag Solutions, is an innovative fertilizer biocatalyst specifically formulated for use with dry fertilizers to expedite nutrient availability and uptake of vital plant nutrients leading to increased plant and root growth. Growers who utilize Titan XC as part of their dry fertilizer program experience better nutrient use efficiency supporting their yield and quality goals for a better return on investment.

“We’re thrilled to get Ross behind the wheel of this purple and white Titan XC car,” says Brent Smith, VP of Marketing, Innovation + Sustainability for Nutrien Ag Solutions. “Titan XC is all about optimizing performance and growing the strongest possible crops to help feed a growing world. It’s the perfect paint scheme for Ross, with his dedication to performance on the track and on the farm. We look forward to him being a Titan at Texas.”

Kaulig Racing and Nutrien Ag Solutions first teamed up in 2019 at Richmond Raceway with Elliott Sadler behind the wheel, which would turn into a 23-race partnership for the 2020 season for the No. 10 Chevy, piloted by Ross Chastain. Nutrien Ag Solutions has since brought on Titan XC to make its debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at Texas Motor Speedway.

“We are excited to have Titan XC on board our No. 10 Chevrolet in Texas,” said Kaulig Racing Team President, Chris Rice. “Nutrien Ag Solutions has been an important partner for us beginning last season, so to have one of their products on board with us makes this partnership even more special.”

Chastain will pilot the No. 10 Nutrien Ag Solutions Titan XC Chevy at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 18 for the My Bariatric Solutions 300.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™

Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.