GMS Racing Gander Trucks Texas Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Texas Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 3, Best start: 3, Best finish: 6, Top 10s: 1, Laps led: 7

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 7, Best start: 2, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 5, Wins: 1, Laps led: 61

Notes:

– Sheldon Creed rolls into Texas fresh off his first career Gander Trucks victory last week at Kentucky.

– Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 302 this week at Texas. Creed has raced this chassis twice in 2020, most notably at Pocono in June where he led 31 laps and finished third.

– Creed enters the Texas weekend second in the championship standings, 46 points behind the leader and locked into the playoffs by virtue of his win at Kentucky.

Quote:

“Texas should be a lot of fun. Getting our first win last week is a huge weight lifted for sure. Now we shift focus a little and need to put together some good strong runs and keep points in mind, but obviously still want to win. This next stretch of races have some really good tracks for us, starting with Texas, and I’m excited for it.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 La Paz Chevrolet Silverado

Texas Gander Trucks Stats

– Making his first Gander Trucks start at Texas Motor Speedway.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 7, Best start: 2, Best finish: 3, Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 4, Laps led: 38

Notes:

– Zane Smith is set to make his first Gander Trucks start at Texas Motor Speedway.

– Smith and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 330 this week at Texas.This is a brand new chassis to the GMS stable.

– Smith enters the Texas weekend sixth in the championship standings.

– Smith enters the Texas weekend in second place in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year battle, only one point behind the rookie leader.

Quote:

“This will be my first time at Texas and I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a challenge not having practice, but I’ve been talking to my teammates a lot. I’m confident in what Bono (Manion, crew chief) and my team bring to the track every week. We’ll go out and try to have a strong run and learn early on, hopefully we’ll be around at the end to fight for the win.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 23 GMS Fabrication Chevrolet Silverado

Texas Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 4, Best start: 2, Best finish: 3, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 1, Laps led: 33

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 7, Best start: 1, Best finish: 4, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 3, Laps led: 28

Notes:

– Moffitt and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis No. 304 this week at Kentucky. Moffitt led 26 laps with this chassis last week at Kentucky and took this chassis to victory lane at Chicagoland and Bristol in 2019.

– Moffitt enters Kentucky eighth in the championship standings, seven points above the playoff cutoff line.

– Moffitt will be puling double duty on Saturday, competing in the Xfinity Series race Saturday afternoon before the Gander Trucks event.

Quote:

“Texas has always been a track that I’ve ran well at. We had good speed in both races last year, and my team has been bringing fast trucks to the track every single week. We’re still looking for that first win, but overall need to have a solid points day to get ourselves more comfortable in playoff standings.

Justin Haley, No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Silverado

Texas Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 4, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 4

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– No prior Gander Trucks starts in 2020.

Notes:

– Justin Haley will make his return to Gander Trucks competition this week at Texas Motor Speedway. Haley competed full-time for GMS Racing in 2018 and earned three wins including Texas Motor Speedway in November 2018. Haley earned his only series pole at Texas in 2017.

– Haley and the No. 24 team will utilize chassis No. 320 this week in Texas. This is the same chassis that Chase Elliott took to victory lane at Charlotte in May.

– Long-time sponsor Fraternal Order of Eagles will also join Haley as a primary sponsor for Saturday night’s event.

Quote:

“I’m excited to back in a truck for GMS Racing in Texas. It’s historically been one of my best tracks. I earned my first pole there and got a win with GMS in 2018. It’ll be nice to get out there and have some fun and hopefully go get another win.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Texas Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 2, Best start: 6, Best finish: 3, Tops 5s: 1, Top 10s: 2, Laps led: 9

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 7, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 2, Laps led: 1

Notes:

– Tyler Ankrum had strong runs at both Texas Motor Speedway events in 2019, earning a top-10 in his first start at an intermediate track in the March event. Ankrum secured his first career top-five finish and led his first laps in Gander Trucks competition at the June 2019 event.

– Ankrum and the No. 26 will compete with chassis No. 326 this week at Texas Motor Speedway. This chassis has one top 10 in two previous outings this season.

– Ankrum enters the Texas weekend ninth in the points standings, three points above the playoff cutoff line.

Quote:

“I’m ready to get to Texas. Kentucky didn’t go the way we had hoped with the rain messing with our plan. It’ll be nice to head to a racetrack where I know I can run well and can keep pushing for that first win of the season.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Zane Smith as well as part-time with David Gravel and Chase Purdy. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 Gander Trucks Championship, the 2019 ARCA East championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.