John Hunter Nemechek Ready for All-Star Open with YANMAR America

Nemechek on Bristol All-Star Event:

“I feel pretty good about our chances to get into the All-Star Race. When you look at where we finished earlier this year at Bristol, most of the guys in front of us are already in the race. We have to make the most of the situation we’re in, and I think we’re going into Bristol in a good situation.

“Bristol has been good to me ever since I started my career in NASCAR. It’s high-banked and really fast, which suits my driving style. I’ve always liked to run there. You have to attack from the start, search for grip, use multiple lines and figure out where you can run best. It’s a lot of fun. If I could race at Bristol every single weekend, I would.

“I’m really looking forward to having fans back with us and running on Wednesday night. I think it’s a very unique thing that NASCAR has been able to accomplish this year. It’s one of those things that we’re able to give back to fans and supporters. I’m glad that we have YANMAR America with us one more time and it’s great that they’ll be able to watch their car on track from the stands.”