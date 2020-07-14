McDowell Scores All-Star Open Pole with Love’s Travel Stops

McDowell on Bristol All-Star Event:

“I’m excited to head back to Bristol Motor Speedway tomorrow night for the All-Star Open and try to race our way into the main event. It has been a goal of mine for a really long time now and I feel really confident that this is the year that we can get it done. Our short track program at Front Row Motorsports has improved tremendously this season and both of our cars have secured good finishing positions at both the first Bristol and Martinsville races and I’m hoping to add to that tomorrow. The good news for our No. 34 team is that we got a lucky draw and will be starting on the pole for the All-Star Open, so hopefully we can hold on to that spot and lock ourselves into the main event in Stage 1. The Love’s marketing team put together a new design for my No. 34 Ford Mustang for the All-Star Open that I think is going to look great leading the field to the green flag.”



