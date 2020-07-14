NGROTS Advance: Tanner Gray – Texas Motor Speedway

Track: Texas Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile oval

Race: 8 of 23

Event: Vankor 350 (250.5 miles, 167 laps)

Schedule:

Saturday, July 18

8:00 p.m…..……..Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

Tanner Gray will be making his first start at Texas Motor Speedway Saturday in the Vankor 350. Although he has never raced at Texas, he has six starts in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series on mile-and-a-half tracks. His best finish came earlier this season at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway when he crossed the finish line eighth. He also finished ninth last weekend in the rain-shortened race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta.

Gray’s crew chief, Shane Wilson, will also be a valuable asset to the rookie at Texas. Wilson has two NASCAR Xfinity Series wins in the Lone Star State with Kevin Harvick in 2006 and 2007. He also swept four Truck Series races in a row at Texas from 2002 to 2003 with Brendan Gaughan.

The DGR-Crosley team is taking a new Ford Performance

F-150 this weekend. The truck was raced last year, but was rebuilt in the off season and it will be the first time Gray has raced it this year.

The Vankor 350 from Texas Motor Speedway will be run on Saturday, July 18. The race will go green at 8:00 p.m. ET, with a live broadcast on FS1. The 167-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 40 and 80.

Gray on Texas: “I”m really looking forward to racing in Texas Saturday. I feel really good about our performance in Kentucky last weekend, so I’m hoping we’ve reached a turning point. Our Ford Performance F-150 was fast at Kentucky from the start. We didn’t have to make any major adjustments. I wish we could have finished the race before it rained. Hopefully Texas will go the same way and we can unload fast and spend the race running up front instead of coming up from the back.”