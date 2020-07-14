NGROTS Advance: Todd Gilliland – Texas Motor Speedway

Track: Texas Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile oval

Race: 8 of 23

Event: Vankor 350 (250.5 miles, 167 laps)

Schedule:

Saturday, July 18

8:00 p.m…..……Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150

You know your season is going well when you are disappointed with a 10th-place finish. That was Todd Gilliland’s feeling last weekend when rain ended the race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta after only the second stage. Gilliland was 10th at the time and wanted to keep racing to see how well he could finish in his No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150. Although Mother Nature did not cooperate with his plans, this Saturday Gilliland will be able to race at Texas Motor Speedway, a track where he has quite a bit of experience, for a 20-year-old.

He has four previous starts in the Lone Star State. He won the pole there last June, but finished 27th after an accident. His best finish of fourth came in the fall race in 2018. Gilliland nearly got his first Truck Series win in that race. He was leading on the final lap when he ran out of fuel, handing the win to Justin Haley.

The Front Row Motorsports team will be taking the same Ford F-150 it raced at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in February and finished seventh. This truck also competed at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in June where Gilliland finished sixth.

Speedco, part of the Love’s family of companies, will be back on Gilliland’s No. 38 Ford F-150 at Texas. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.

The No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 will compete in the 167-lap Vankor 350 on Saturday, July 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET. A live broadcast of the race will be shown on FS1. Stage ending breaks will be on laps 40 and 80.

Quick Facts:

Number of Starts at Texas: 4

Best Start: 1st (2019)

Best Finish: 4th (2018)

2020 Driver Point Standings: 7th

Gilliland on Texas: “Racing at Texas is a lot of fun and I think we’ll have a fast Speedco Ford F-150 Saturday. My Front Row Motorsports team brings fast trucks to the track every week. Last weekend at Kentucky was disappointing that we didn’t get to finish the race before it rained, but we’ll have another chance this weekend. I’ve had some good runs at Texas and almost got my first win there back in 2018, until I ran out of fuel while leading the last lap of the race. I even had my high school graduation there back in 2018, so I look forward to every race at Texas.”