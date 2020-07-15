JR Motorsports — NXS Texas Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Texas Motor Speedway

RACE: My Bariatric Solutions 300 (200 laps / 300 miles)

DATE: Saturday, July 18, 2020

Michael Annett

No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

• Michael Annett heads to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend in search of a third straight top-10 finish on a 1.5- mile track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

• In seven starts this season on 1.5-mile tracks, Annett has one top-five and five top-10 finishes. His average finish on these tracks in 2020 is 8.9.

• At Texas, Annett has two top-10 finishes, his sixth-place run last spring the best of those. He’s also completed 99 percent of the laps run in his 15 starts there.

• In addition to his streak on 1.5-mile tracks, Annett is on a run of four straight finishes in the top 10. He has two fifthplace runs, an eighth and a ninth in that span.

Jeb Burton

No. 8 State Water Heaters Chevrolet

• Jeb Burton heads to Texas for his fifth start this season behind the wheel of the No. 8 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports.

• In four previous NXS starts at the 1.5-mile oval, Burton has scored one top five and two top 10s with a best finish of fifth coming in this event last season. Both of Burton’s top10 results at Texas have come while driving for JRM.

• Texas is the site of Burton’s first career victory in the Truck Series, coming in June of 2013. Burton started third and led 25 laps en route to the victory.

• This will be the first primary race of 2020 for State Water Heaters.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber Chevrolet

• Gragson has two starts in the NXS at Texas with a best finish of 13th coming in the spring of 2019.

• At tracks that are between 1-2 miles in length in the NXS, Gragson has an average finish of 8.5, including eight top fives, 19 top 10s and has led 413 laps.

• Through 15 races in 2020, Gragson leads the way for JRM with two wins, eight top fives, 11 top 10s and is currently second in the championship standings.

• Gragson is currently the series leader in stage wins, scoring a total of eight, including three in the past two NXS races.

• Since the series returned to racing at Darlington in May,

Gragson has an average finish of 7.2 and has led 424 laps.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT / Tracker Technologies Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier has nine top-10 finishes at Texas with a best finish of fifth coming in 2018. He led 37 laps on the way to that top-five finish.

• This season, the 34-year-old driver has two top fives and four top 10s on mile-and-a-half tracks, including a fifth place finish he scored last weekend at Kentucky Speedway.

• Two of Allgaier’s 11 NXS career wins came on 1.5-mile tracks. He took home the trophy on two different occasions at Chicagoland Speedway (2011, 2017).

• This weekend, Dallas, Texas-based company Tracker Technologies joins BRANDT on board the No. 7 Camaro.

Driver Quotes

“Coming off a great weekend in Kentucky, I’m looking forward to keeping the momentum rolling this week at Texas. We had fast Chevrolets at Kentucky and had a chance to double up on top fives, and that just shows the strength of this No. 1 team. Over our last four races, we have an average finish of 6.8, and we’re looking to keep that going this weekend at Texas.” – Michael Annett

“Last weekend was definitely an eventful one for our team, but we came through it stronger and with a top-five finish to show for it. This team has proven time and time again that they never give up and they’ve been working their tails off all year long. We’ve had great speed on mile-and-a-half tracks and after how fast we were at Kentucky, that makes me even more excited to get to Texas with our BRANDT/Tracker Technologies Camaro to see what we can do.” – Justin Allgaier

“Texas is a definitely a special place for me and my career having won my first truck race here. It’s a track that I’ve always enjoyed coming to and have always felt really confident at. We had some really good runs here last year and I have no doubt that we can unload with that same speed on Saturday with our State Water Heaters Chevrolet. Taylor (Moyer, crew chief) and all of the guys on this JR Motorsports team have been working really hard and I can’t wait to get to the track and see what we can do.” – Jeb Burton

“Statistically Texas hasn’t been one of my best tracks that we race at. I’ve finished 13th and 30th here the last two races but had never finished outside of 10th when I ran here in the Truck Series. We’ve had speed since coming back in May and I am hopeful that it will continue this weekend in Texas. I’m not sure how I would look wearing a cowboy hat, but there’s no better place to try one on than in Victory Lane this weekend. ” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates

• JRM at Texas: In 73 NXS starts at Texas Motor Speedway, JR Motorsports has one win, 18 top fives and 44 top 10s, along with one pole award (2014). The organization’s lone victory came in 2014 with Chase Elliott. JRM also has an average finish of 10.8 at the 1.5-mile speedway, ranking third best among all active tracks in the NXS, trailing only Michigan International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway.

• JRM’s 1.5-Mile Success: 12 (25 percent) of JRM’s 48 victories in the NXS have come on 1.5-mile tracks. Mark Martin scored the organization’s first victory on a mile-and-a-half on March 1, 2008 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with Tyler Reddick earning the most recent victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 17, 2018.

• Bass Pro Shops Savings: Zero in on great gear at Bass Pro Shops with savings up to 50 percent. Apparel, optics, storage, shooting accessories and more are all on sale through July 22. Visit BassPro.com for shipping to your home or order for free curbside pick-up at your local store.