Ryan Truex – Vankor 350 Race Advance

Vankor 350 | Texas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Marquis Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan Truex

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Ryan_Truex

Truex on Racing at Texas: “I’m excited to get on track in our Marquis Chevrolet Silverado at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend,” said Truex. “We had a better truck at Kentucky than the results showed, and I know we will have another strong truck this weekend. My crew chief Ryan [McKinney] and I are communicating better each time we get to the race track, and I think that’s something that will continue to improve the more we work together. We definitely want to have a strong run at Al’s home track.”

Truex at Texas: Truex will make his fourth NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday night. In his three previous starts, Truex has one top-five and two top-10, with his best finish of fourth coming in 2017.

Truex has four NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, with his best finish of 13th coming in 2018.

On the Truck:The No. 40 Chevrolet will carry the Marquis colors at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday night.

Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, offers creative and innovative designs that provide the ultimate soaking experience, cost less to operate, and require the least amount of maintenance. Marquis spas are designed with cutting-edge features for supreme comfort and long-lasting enjoyment. Marquis is proud to craft a spa designed to enhance health and well-being.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.