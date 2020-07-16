Chase Elliott follows in his father’s footsteps to win the All-Star Race at Bristol

As Chase Elliott took the checkered flag to win the All-Star race at Bristol Motor Speedway, social media was instantly filled with those who were disappointed in a race that they deemed lackluster.

Was this the most exciting All-Star race we’ve ever seen? Probably not. Elliott led 60 of the 140 laps and the track’s surface made passing difficult.

After it was announced that the race was being moved from its traditional venue at Charlotte Motor Speedway to Bristol, most anticipated a wild event on the short track. For many viewers, the All-Star race did not live up to those expectations.

But, let’s be honest. Nothing is perfect. We sometimes have races so tedious that we have to make ourselves watch until the predictable end. Then we have races that have us standing on our feet and holding our breath as we anticipate a crazy finish. But generally, most races are a little of both, periods of boredom interspersed with nail-biting, up on the edge of our seats, excitement.

But NASCAR is about so much more than cars going around in circles. It’s the passion of drivers who are never satisfied with anything less than first place and the adrenalin rush of cars and competitors pushed to the limit.

There are highs and lows and everything in between but what keeps us coming back is the emotional connection between the fans and the drivers. It’s a community of people from all walks of life who come together for the love of the sport.

And don’t forget the long, storied history of NASCAR.

This was only the second time that the All-Star race was not run at Charlotte Motor Speedway since its inception in 1985. It happened once before in 1986 at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Bill Elliott won that race. Like father, like son.

“To join dad in winning this event, heck, I mean, that’s not just special, that’s a lot of years and a lot of history for everything to come full circle like that,” Elliott said. “It’s pretty dang cool.”

Elliott and his father are only the second father-son duo to win the prestigious All-Star Race, joining Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Was this the most exciting All-Star race we’ve ever seen? Probably not. But who could have predicted such a historic outcome?