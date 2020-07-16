CHEVY NCS AT BRISTOL ALL-STAR: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES

JULY 15, 2020

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL ALL-STAR RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 UNIFIRST CAMARO ZL1 1LE

8th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 CHEVYGOODS.COM / ADAM’S POLISHES CAMARO ZL1 1LE

12th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 1LE

14th JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 77 FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES CAMARO ZL1 1LE

17th JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL ALL-STAR RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Chase Elliott (Chevrolet)

2nd Kyle Busch (Toyota)

3rd Kevin Harvick (Ford)

4th Brad Keselowski (Ford)

5th Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway with the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 on Sunday, July 19th at 3:00 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on NBCSN, NBCSports Gold App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TEAM CHEVY ALL-STAR POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 UNIFIRST CAMARO ZL1 1LE – RACE WINNER

IT’S IN THE FAMILY DNA. MILLION DOLLARS, WHAT’S IT MEAN TO WIN THIS EVENT, THIS NIGHT, AT THIS TRACK?

“I can’t believe it. What a better night to have fans back than tonight – y’all are awesome. There’s nothing like Bristol. There’s nothing like the lights here. There’s nothing like racing here. I’ve never won here – what a race to do it. Just really proud of our team tonight and rebounding. We’ve had a really tough couple of weeks and just felt like we had kind of gotten off base and I felt like I was struggling. Just tried to hit the reset button this week, and came out and put on a great performance – great car. Just can’t thank all our partners enough, everybody that makes this happen. All those No. 9 hats and t-shirts up in the stands – love to see it.”

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO YOU TO HEAR THOSE FANS AND SEE THEM HERE TONIGHT?

“There’s no feeling like it (cheering from the crowd). There’s nothing like it – this speaks for itself. And like I said, Bristol is an electric atmosphere that is unlike any other that we go to. Couldn’t be more excited. We’re going to celebrate this one for sure. And we’ll take that million dollars back to Georgia, why don’t we!”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 CHEVYGOODS.COM / ADAM’S POLISHES CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 8th

“Not completely the night we wanted, especially after starting up front. Frustrating to go backwards there. I was really pleased with our final adjustments there at the end. We started out way too loose into the corner and struggled to get any rear grip in the car. Over the course of two stops, we made the exit worse instead of helping the entry. On the last stop we changed up what we were doing and really helped the car. For the last 15 laps we were just buried there trying to pass guys. To get back to eighth was really good. This will give us a good notebook for when we come back in the playoffs. Ran out of laps, but congrats to Chase (Elliott) and the guys on the win.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 12th

“I had fun in the All-Star race tonight. It wasn’t the result we hoped for. I was really proud to have Axalta on the car with a different look having Sea Glass back onboard. The lights under the cars were cool to see as well. It was really awesome to see fans back too which added a whole new level of excitement. On to Texas.”

MATT KENSETH, NO. 42 MCDONALD’S MCDELIVERY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 18th

“It was a tough night for us. We just couldn’t get the balance where we needed it to be. We got the car handling better late in the race, but with such a short race that didn’t help us too much. It’s always fun to race at Bristol, just wish we could’ve been more competitive”.

