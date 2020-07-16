McDowell Heads to Texas with Love’s Travel Stops

McDowell on Texas:

“Texas is going to be a fun race, it’s been good to us at Front Row Motorsports and some of our strongest performances this season have come on mile-and-a-half tracks. I’m really looking forward to having Love’s Travel Stops back on the car for what is not quite a hometown race, but it’s still pretty close to them in Oklahoma. Unfortunately we can’t have all of our friends and guests from Love’s with us at the track this weekend, which is something that I always really enjoy; getting to interact and meet with so many great customers and employees, but I’m certainly looking forward to representing them on Sunday and having a solid race. We also have Tornado joining our No. 34 this weekend as an associate partner of Front Row Motorsports, so it’s great to have them on board as well.”

About Love’s Travel Stops

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is the nation’s industry-leading travel stop network with more than 520 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 26,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 390 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.