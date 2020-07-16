Every year, NASCAR holds in the United States. The calendar includes 36 races and races that are more prestigious but without the ability to score points. In terms of popularity within the United States, this sport is on a par with the NHL and NBA, second only to NFL. Today we are going to tell you NASCAR betting features, bookmaker rating, and the regulations of the competition.

NASCAR regulations

The season in the top division consists of 36 main races and two additional races, passing out of the classification. In addition to them, about 10 different regional races without points can be added to the calendar. Most races are held on traditional oval tracks – speedways, but the calendar also has more familiar European spectators ring tracks with various turns.

In 2011, NASCAR established the current points system in the top division. Points are awarded to racers who complete the race in the place from 1st to 43rd. The forty-third racer receives one point, the forty-second – two points, and so on. The second place in the race brings 42 points and the first – 46 points. After the 26th race, the chase starts: 16 racers who score the most points continue the fight, and the rest drop out. Each subsequent race reduces the number of participants at the expense of those who come last. The racer, who will score the most points by the end of the season, becomes the champion. According to the same system, the winning team is also determined.

NASCAR Betting Features

Racer Betting

A feature of NASCAR racing is the unified technical specifications for cars. Therefore, in the first place, it is worth paying attention to the racers, and not sports cars. When betting on a specific racer, you should definitely watch his history of performances on this road. This will help with choosing a more accurate prediction.

Variety of winners

Races of stock cars in the USA differ from the same Formula 1, a large number of different track winners for one season. This is due to a highly competitive environment. Therefore, if the racer won one stage, then do not immediately bet on it in the next race. On average, for one season up to 15 different athletes can be seen on the 1st place in 36 races.

Top 10 Betting Odds

If you want to beat the bookie when betting on NASCAR, it is important to have an understanding of the driving style of each racer. Aggressive racers feel more comfortable on tracks with many steep turns. Another category of racers prefers a quieter distance. Therefore, bets on getting into the TOP-10, TOP-20 of the second category of racers look especially profitable.

The role of rain in NASCAR racing

When betting on races, you should always study the weather forecast. Rain can make serious adjustments to the alignment on the highway. Therefore, the best bet on NASCAR during bad weather is the one you decided to skip.

The most appropriate and convenient web resource that helps to identify the best odds on the event is tipleader.com. Here you can see the best odds in the various bookmaker companies and compare them.