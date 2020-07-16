The Immense Appeal of Vintage Cars

How well do you remember your first car? There is a good chance that it was something your dad handed down to you. A lot were introduced into driving in the same way, and it is a memory worth remembering and sharing. Some hold their first car dearly, opting to keep it and care for it as much as they can. Maintenance is a must, and eventually, you will have to do some work on the body, like giving it a headlight restoration.

The same passion goes for those who are into vintage cars. These are vehicles that had existed from 1919 to 1930, basically within the first few decades of their mass production. It has been more than a century since Ford’s Model T rolled out of the factories. Why are people still enamored with them?

Unique Aesthetic

When something new comes out and blows everyone’s minds, it will be subject to scrutiny decades later. But a lot of people will also look back fondly at them, for they brought something fresh to the table. In terms of cars, the vintage ones originally came out at a time when manufacturers just wanted to bring out an automobile that is affordable. They did not care that much about aerodynamics then, which is why you will see most vintage cars having wide bodies and tall front grills.

It was a time when experimentation was king, and these car makers were scrambling to put out what they thought was their most eye-catching designs then. Wheels came in all manner of shapes and sizes, and plenty of them came with shiny chrome accents around the body and also in the interiors.

An Era of Luxury

The vintage era is one where the automotive industry was at the cusp of going mainstream. Not a lot of people owned cars during the first three decades of the 1900s, and it was usually the prominent and rich people who could afford them. Although Ford had already started to produce their cars in factories, they were still quite a rare sight. But things would soon start to pick up in the 1920s. Slowly but surely,the industry was gearing towards separate offerings that would cater to value-oriented individuals and those who have more discerning tastes.

This was also the age when the concept of the top-class gangster was birthed, and they were often seen brandishing the luxury car models of the time. Many people would associate these vehicles as vintage due to this.

Time Capsule

Today, even the most basic entry-level models offer a good range of features. Electronic windows used to be offered on the more expensive models, but it would be surprised now if a car does come with them as a standard option. But when you are in the presence of a vintage car, you are transported back to the past. It was a time when the concept of an automobile was fresh and inventive, and people were amazed just knowing such a thing exists. It definitely does not have the trappings of cars today, but you can see the framework of what would eventually become a lucrative industry. Just seeing the craftsmanship is enough to make you imagine the sensibilities and personal tastes of people back then.

Since they were part of the formative years of the automotive industry, expect vintage cars to stick around, maybe forever. They are a large part of history and have looks that one cannot get tired of. If you are lucky enough to own one, treasure it because you have something that is unique and very valuable.