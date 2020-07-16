Ty Majeski – Vankor 350 Race Advance

Vankor 350 | Texas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 Plan B Sales Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ty Majeski

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @TyMajeski

Ty Majeski on Racing at Texas: “We’re definitely looking to have a solid run in Al’s backyard this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway,” said Majeski. “Last week was disappointing with the rain ending the race early – we felt like we had a better truck than the results showed. I have a little experience here in the XFINITY Series and enjoy racing at this track. Thanks to everyone at Niece Motorsports for their hard work and to Plan B Sales for the support this weekend – we wouldn’t be able to do this without them.”

Majeski at Texas: Saturday night’s race at Texas Motor Speedway marks Majeski’s first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile track.

The Wisconsin-native has one NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Texas Motor Speedway, a 13th-place result coming in 2018.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the Plan B Sales colors Saturday night under the lights at Texas Motor Speedway.

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports product. Plan B Sales started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel servicing the motorsports market and has expanded product offerings.

Plan B Sales has quickly become the choice of dealers for a stocking one-stop distributor. Its product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, BrandArt and are the exclusive distributor for University of Racing product lines.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.