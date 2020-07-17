Front Row Motorsports and Michael McDowell to Auction All-Star Bumper

Proceeds to Benefit Motor Racing Outreach

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 17, 2020) – Fans will now have the opportunity to own a one-of-kind piece of memorabilia from the first-ever NASCAR All-Star race at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. The front bumper off of the No. 43 was placed on the No. 34 hauler immediately after an incident with Michael McDowell during last Wednesday’s NASCAR All-Star Open. Tempers flared and opinions filled social media. Now the memorable night is aimed at providing support for Motor Racing Outreach (MRO) to help make a positive difference in the NASCAR community. The bumper will be auctioned off by the NASCAR Foundation with all proceeds supporting MRO.

For over 30 years, Motor Racing Outreach (MRO) has been travelling the NASCAR circuit providing spiritual support to drivers and their families. MRO is the center for children who travel with their racing families, providing a safe place to play and learn at the track. MRO also provides a weekly service to all drivers and crew members. The charitable organization relies on donations to continue to travel and serve. McDowell serves as a board member.

“Everyone has an opinion of what happened,” said McDowell. “I have my side of things, Bubba has his and all of the fans have theirs, too. It’s one of the reasons NASCAR wanted to go to Bristol for the All-Star race. We created the excitement and now fans can make a difference and own a piece of history.”

“We want to thank Bob Jenkins, Front Row Motorsports and Michael for thinking of us during this time,” said Billy Mauldin, President and CEO of Motor Racing Outreach. ‘Like everyone, we are fighting our own challenges of not being at the track. Donations are important to us right now and will help all drivers, crews and their families.”

Fans can bid on the bumper by going to www.nascarfoundation.org/motorracingoutreach.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

About The NASCAR Foundation

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing Inc. (NASCAR) established The NASCAR Foundation in January 2006 to support initiatives that positively affect the lives of children throughout the United States. The 501(c) (3) non-profit entity partners with medical experts and other charitable organizations to fund children’s health care programs. The NASCAR Foundation has cumulatively donated more than $36 million to reach more than 1.4 million children. For more information on The NASCAR Foundation, please visit: NASCARfoundation.org. Follow The NASCAR Foundation on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/NASCARFoundation or on Twitter: @NASCAR_FDN.