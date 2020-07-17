Newman, Oscar Mayer Enter Final Weekend for All-In Challenge Experience

2021 Race Weekend Experience Up for Grabs Until Sunday in Online Fundraiser

CONCORD, N.C. (July 17, 2020) – Oscar Mayer and Roush Fenway driver Ryan Newman have teamed up with the help of the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to support a great cause to help provide food to those in need by offering a race weekend experience as part of the Fanatics ALL IN Challenge. Time is winding down on the charitable auction, which will end on Sunday, July 19.

The ALL IN Challenge aims to be the world’s largest digital fundraiser in history by raising tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need. Sponsored by the ALL IN Challenge Foundation, the world’s preeminent sports, music and entertainment figures will donate their most prized possessions and be challenged to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences that will be both available for online auction and as giveaways.

With help from the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile – the 27-foot-long vehicle hauling buns around the country promoting the Oscar Mayer brand – Ryan Newman and Oscar Mayer will host two lucky fans for a full race weekend experience in 2021. The highest bidder and a guest will receive an exclusive meet and greet with Newman, get a chance to ride in the hot-dog-on-wheels, and have access to other behind-the-scenes features. The experience will also include two roundtrip domestic flights, hotel and travel expenses.

To bid on the experience, click here or visit www.AllInChallenge.in/OscarMayer. All proceeds benefit non-profit organizations like Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, America’s Food Fund, No Kid Hungry and World Central Kitchen. Bidding is live and will close Sunday, July 19. The highest bidder will be notified after the auction concludes.

For more information, please visit www.AllInChallenge.com.

